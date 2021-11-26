Black Friday deals under $50 — today’s best bargains

Black Friday is finally here, but if you’re on a budget, or looking for a great deal, we’ve found the best Black Friday deals for less than $50 — from affordable kitchen gadgets to cheap headphones that’ll power you through your next workout.

Magic Bullet: was $39 now $15 @ Walmart Magic Bullet: was $39 now $15 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice deal: A $15 Magic Bullet is an insane Black Friday deal. Not only is this blender dirt cheap, but the Magic Bullet holds a spot in our list of best blenders. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make a ton of different health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Sony Playstation Plus 12 month subscription PlayStation Plus 1-year: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times to renew your PS Plus membership because that's when we see the best deals. For example, right now you can buy a full year's membership for just $39. You can even buy two cards and stack them so you won't have to worry about renewing for another 2 years.

Roku Streaming Stick Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers streaming at a bargain price. This Amazon deal takes a healthy 40% off one of our favorite streaming devices around. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. The new stick adds HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot: was $99 now $41 @ Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot: was $99 now $41 @ Amazon

Ring's cheapest video doorbell is even cheaper in this deal that takes $18 off its regular price and throws in a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) to go with it. You get a 1080p camera and two-way talk, while the Echo Dot can act as your doorbell chime.

YnM Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket: was $79 now $38 @ Amazon

The YnM weighted blanket is the best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon. It also holds a spot in our list of best weighted blankets. It comes with inner compartments that distribute its weight and it also includes ties to connect the blanket to your duvet. A number of colors, sizes, and weights are on sale, with many variants at 20% off.

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $34 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now on sale for just $34.

Google Chromecast 3 Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: was $29 now $19 @ Walmart

Google's 3rd Generation Chromecast is a small, portable way to stream movies from your phone, laptop or other device to your TV. It's an absolute steal at just $19. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of HBO Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best streaming stick around. It can beam 4K video, supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, and has Dolby Atmos Audio as well as dedicated volume/power buttons. It's also future-proof with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, and even lets you view streams from your smart home cameras and video doorbells. At this price, it's one you shouldn't pass up.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, Amazon has the game for just $35. It's dropped to $26 earlier this week, but this is still a fantastic price for a game offering dozens of hours of content.

Adidas Woven 3-Stripes Sports Shorts: was $25 now $18 @ Adidas Adidas Woven 3-Stripes Sports Shorts: was $25 now $18 @ Adidas

These Adidas sports shorts are a classic design, suitable for most workouts. They've got side splits to allow for a full range of movement, a drawcord elastic waistband, and side pockets for carrying your essentials in the gym. For less than $20, you can't go wrong.

Google Nest Mini Nest Mini (2nd gen): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

Get one of the best smart speakers for 50% off! The Nest Mini lets you talk to Google Assistant to control your smart home devices, listen to music, get the weather and more. It's an essential device for anyone looking to set up a smart home. You can get it in one of four colors.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) Echo Show 5 (2nd gen, 2021): was $84 now $44 @ Amazon

As we say in our review, the new Echo Show 5 builds on the original version with a better camera, while its compact 5.5-inch smart display and full Alexa support are still present. It's a worthy addition to your smart home setup. This deal cuts its price by $40.

Insignia Sonic Portable: was $69 now $24 @ Best Buy Insignia Sonic Portable: was $69 now $24 @ Best Buy

Save $45 on the Insignia Sonic Portable Bluetooth speaker in this Best Buy bargain. With 40 hours of playback battery life, wireless connectivity and the ability to set up two units for right and left stereo sound, this water-resistant portable speaker is a great way to take your tunes anywhere.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course).

JBL LIVE 300: was $149 now $39 @ Amazon JBL LIVE 300: was $149 now $39 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the JBL Live 300 headphones right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale. They are small in size but have great sound quality and up to 20 hours of battery life. You can also get one hour of playback in just a 10-minute charge.

was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon Lululemon Run Times Bra: was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon

When testing this bra, I ran a half marathon in it fresh out of the box (or, well, bag). I was blown away by the support and how comfortable it was on the run. It has adjustable straps for a personalized fit, and a traditional hook-and-eye fastening which makes getting the bra off after a particularly sweaty run that little bit easier. The straps can be crossed at the back if you’re bothered by straps showing under your tank (I wasn’t), and the fabric is sweat-wicking and fast-drying, so the bra never felt overly soggy on the run. It comes in a B to a G cup, and for $49, this is a great deal.

Tile Mate 2 Pack: was $47 now $34 @ Amazon Tile Mate 2 Pack: was $47 now $34 @ Amazon

If you are always losing your keys, this handy little device will send you a lot of time. It connects to the Tile app on your phone and can show you the exact location of your keys, bag, or whatever the Tile is attached to. It can also help you find your phone, if you've lost that too.

Anker Portable Charger: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon Anker Portable Charger: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Whether you're using Google Maps, or filming TikTok's, being on your phone all day can drain your battery. This handy little portable charger is one of the slimmest on the market and has enough power to charge an iPhone XS 2.4 times. It also has $20 off in the Black Friday sales.

Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

This smart lamp for kids can be paired with your Alexa to create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer. It currently has 43% off in the Black Friday sales, so now is a great time to buy.