Black Friday deal: Save 60% on Kaspersky Total Security

Add Kaspersky to the list of antivirus developers discounting their products for Black Friday. The software maker has cut the price on Kaspersky Total Security, our top-rated premium antivirus product, by 60% to just $39.99 for the first year.

For that, you can cover five Windows, macOS or Android devices, and get two Kaspersky user accounts for the Kaspersky password manager. (Only one of the accounts can administer the parental controls.)

Kaspersky Total Security: was $100, now just $40

Kaspersky Total Security combines excellent malware protection with a boatload of useful extra features, including a VPN client and backup software.

It's hard to beat Kaspersky at the antivirus game, as the Russian firm has nearly airtight malware protection, a light background system load and a cornucopia of extra goodies for its top-tier products.

Kaspersky Total Security is the company's flagship product, with a firewall, hardened browser and serious parental controls. Getting it for $40 for the first year, as opposed to the regular $100, is a steal.