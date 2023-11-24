181+ best Black Friday deals 2023 — vetted by our experts

Black Friday is winding down but there are still great sales available. So if you're hoping to score some epic deals, now is the time to save. There are some great discounts right now on TVs, laptops, headphones, apparel and more, and we are curating the very best sales that are worth your time.

If we were to count up all the years our team has been covering Black Friday, there is over a century of expertise, and that know-how helps in separating the ho-hum discounts from the truly awesome sales. In fact, we do most of our big purchases during this major shopping event — it's fun to watch the team show off all their must-haves from a new OLED TV to a robot vacuum, and everything in between.

So what Black Friday deals are on fire right now? Well, if you're shopping for a new TV, Best Buy is offering the best Black Friday TV deals we've ever seen with discounts on our favorite OLED TV and our favorite budget TV of 2023. If you're feeling sleepy, there are a ton of Black Friday mattress deals happening right now slashing the price of expert-recommended beds, weighted blankets, pillows, and everything sleep related.

Be sure to bookmark this guide as we'll be updating it to bring you all the best deals. And check out our Black Friday coupons page for more tips and ways to save. Our Cyber Monday deals hub is also live so you can get big savings.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $199 @ Bose

The Editor's Choice Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700. The Bose Store now has them at their lowest price ever. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice! Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its Black Friday sale. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: 60% off select styles @ Crocs.com

CRZ YOGA: deals from $16 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 30% off CRZ YOGA apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $16. The sale includes discounts on leggings, fleece sweatshirts, bodysuits, tennis skirts, hoodies, sports bras, and more.

Peacock : $1.99/month for a year

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands, including NBC, Bravo, Syfy and Universal Pictures. Watch new episodes of Real Housewives, SNL It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more. This deal is only for new customers.

Disney Plus + Hulu (w/ads): was $15.98 now $2.99 per month

This excellent streaming bundle combines Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 per month for a whole year. That's a saving of around $13 each month. This offer is only on the ad-supported plans, but it's still one of the best streaming deals we've seen of the Black Friday shopping period. And this streaming offer isn't sticking around long as you only have until Nov. 28 to claim it.

PS5 Slim + Spider-Man 2 bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Amazon

Pick up what we've called an essential games console, paired perfectly with my favorite game of 2023. Spider-Man 2 is a through-and-through blockbuster of a title that will keep you hooked for hours. Add that this is the brand new slim console into the equation, and you'll know why this is a must buy.

Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

Free Switch Online membership! It's not a major dollar-off discount, but we're still fans of this Nintendo Switch bundle deal from Best Buy. It includes the Switch console, Mario Kart 8 (full game download), and a three-month Switch Online membership. Nintendo's membership adds worldwide multiplayer to titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Smash Bros Ultimate, as well as access to a growing library of retro classics from the NES and SNES days. It's usually $19.99/year or $7.99 for three months, so this is a great way of trying before you buy.

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV: was $499 now $439 @ Microsoft

The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps.



Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

$150 off! This is an epic deal if you've been eyeing Apple's new MacBook Pro. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy | $1,599 @ B&H Photo

GameStop: 50% off games @ GameStop

It's time to build up your video game library. As part of its Black Friday sale, GameStop is knocking up to 50% off select games for PS5, XSX, and Nintendo Switch. The sale includes Star Wars Jedi Survivor, The Last of Us Part I, God of War Ragnarok, and more. Prices start as low as $4 after discount. Note: Orders of $40 or more get an extra $5 off when you buy online and choose in-store pickup.

Alexa device sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Amazon is knocking up to 70% off its Alex-powered hardware. With deals from $14 and a free TP-Link Kasa smart bulb with most devices, this sale beats both July and October Prime Day prices. Our top pick is the The Echo Dot with Clock and Smart Bulb for $34 (pictured). It packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

Paramount Plus: 67% off right now

Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. You can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies for just an additional $2 a month in this limited-time deal. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

LG 75" UQ70 4K TV: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a new TV on a budget then this 55-inch LG is a great pick for a game room or home office. It's a 4K TV with all the smart features you could want. Plus, it also packs HDR10 and HLG support, as well as a Game Optimizer mode. It can upscale non-UHD content thanks to its Gen5 processor, and it's now on sale in this epic TV deal.

Nectar: was $699 now $359 @ Nectar

40% off Flash Sale! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's annual flash sale. This short-lived sale is traditionally held in November with prices we may not see again till next year. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).

Christmas/Holiday decor: deals from $4 @ Amazon

Looking for some new Christmas decor? Amazon has a wide range of holiday decor on sale from $4. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as holiday ornaments. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Walmart has a similar sale with deals from $37, although Walmart's sale focuses more on Christmas trees.

Price check: deals from $37 @ Walmart

Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals include a large sale on Funko Pop" Vinyl Figures. These adorable little bobbleheads cover a large range of pop culture properties including Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more. Deals start from just $3 here, and one of these figures makes a great stocking stuffer or a workplace Secret Santa present. Pictured is the Boba Fett Funko Pop for $10.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Wedged between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54 is Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 FE. In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. It features a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear cameras. There's also a 10MP (f/2.4) front cam.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $17 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this price at checkout.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's on sale and you can click the on-page digital coupon to get it for $17.

Skechers Go-Walk Slip-On Hiking Shoes: was $84 now $61 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go-Walk slip-on shoes are currently on sale in the men’s sizes on Amazon. You’ll have to cycle through the different colorways and sizes to find a pair at the discounted price, but there’s still plenty in stock at the time of writing. This is the hiking variation, with extra grip for clambering over uneven terrain.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $49. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $277 @ Best Buy

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the room for a massive TV, this 50-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

LG 75" UQ70 4K TV: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a new TV on a budget then this 55-inch LG is a great pick for a game room or home office. It's a 4K TV with all the smart features you could want. Plus, it also packs HDR10 and HLG support, as well as a Game Optimizer mode. It can upscale non-UHD content thanks to its Gen5 processor, and it's now on sale in this epic TV deal.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $348 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

TCL 65" 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: now $398 @ Walmart

This Walmart-exclusive TCL model packs in Roku's smart platform into a very affordable 65-inch screen. It's going to be slightly more limited in its specs than other models, but it's still a 4K TV for under $400. This is what peak Black Friday savings look like.

TCL 65" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright, 65-inch QLED display for well under $500. Multiple sizes of this TV are on sale, but the 65-inch model represents the biggest bang for your buck. It's a Best Buy exclusive that you won't find elsewhere.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Cheapest OLED TV price! Best Buy just beat last year's cheapest OLED TV deal. It's selling the 48-inch LG A2 for just $549, which is the least-expensive OLED of all time. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $648 @ Walmart

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Price check: $649 @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. A 55-inch OLED for $999 is an epic Black Friday deal.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 at Best Buy

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a larger OLED TV, the LG C3 OLED is on sale for $1,596 at Amazon right now. You get the same pristine video quality, complete with a Brightness Booster feature to give you a better-looking picture in rooms that have plenty of light. We also like the slim design and fast response rate for gaming.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

Mattresses and bedding

Brooklinen Down Comforter: was $189 now $151 @ Brooklinen

The Brooklinen Lightweight Down Comforter is the best comforter we tested this year. It has a 400-thread count with 100% cotton sateen sheen, so you can enjoy a super-soft and cozy feel. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. The only downside is that it's dry or spot clean only. Otherwise, this is our top pick and editor-recommended.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam: was $619 now $374 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Want the softness of a memory foam without the trapped heat, and all for an affordable price? Then definitely consider the Cocoon Chill. In our Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress review our testers praised it for temperature regulation, pressure relief and motion isolation, with side-sleeping reviewers being the most impressed. While the 100-night trial and 10-year warranty isn’t as generous as rival Nectar’s terms, Sealy’s deals tend to be evergreen so you don’t have to be strategic about when you buy. You can score a queen size, originally priced at $1,079, for $674 and save yourself $380 — plus you get free pillows and a sheets bundle. Use coupon code "EXTRA25" at checkout to get this price.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $529 @ DreamCloud

Save 40%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $529 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Bear Original mattress: was $786 now $511 @ Bear Mattress

One of the best mattresses for under $1000 , the Bear Original impressed our testers with its excellent motion isolation and how comfortable it is for all sleep positions. (Read our Bear Original Mattress review for more details.) With a 120-night sleep trial and lifetime limited warranty, you can get your hands on a twin for $511 (was $786) or a queen for $649 (was $998) when you use our exclusive discount code "BLACKFRIDAY". You'll also get two free pillows with your mattress purchase, making this an excellent Black Friday deal.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,095 now $695 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin for $695 (was $1,095) or the queen for $1,595 (was $1,995).

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix

Save 25% + free pillows! As part of its Black Friday deals — Helix is taking 20% off sitewide via coupon "BF25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $999 (was $1,332). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,495 now $1,195 @ Purple

$300 off all sizes! The Purple Plus Mattress offers two extra inches of premium foam (versus its predecessor) for better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. In our Purple Plus mattress review, we found it was a more luxurious version of the original mattress with better lumbar support. After discount, the twin costs $1,195 (was $1,495), whereas the queen costs $1,595 (was $1,895).

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join).

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Levi's jeans: deals from $15 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's jeans down to just $15 during its Black Friday deals. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more.

Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers: was $32 now $16 @ Walmart

Keep your feet toasty this winter with the Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers/Booties. The house shoes are made with high density memory foam along with an anti-shock layer. A rubber sole keeps you from slipping whereas its foldable collar cover keeps your ankles warm and cozy.

Price check: $16 @ Amazon

Hupana Sports Bra: was $38 now $29 @ HOKA

Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Hupana sports bra. This racerback bra provides medium support, making sure your chest feels supported during exercise. Get yours now while it's $9 cheaper.

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $34 @ lululemon

Asymmetrical bras are all the rage right now, and this one is absolutely beautiful. Designed to give light support for A-B cup sizes, it's best suited to yoga and Pilates classes. Available now for $34 in a number of different sizes and colors.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon

If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Men's 7" Short: was $68 now $54 @ HOKA

The men's 7" shorts from HOKA are designed to perform well in any workout with a drawcord for tightening around the waist, stretchy material to keep you nice and mobile and three storage pockets for your keys and energy gels — what more could you want from a pair of shorts?

Patagonia Houdini (men's): was $109 now $76 @ REI

Fun fact, this was Houdini's favorite jacket, hence the name, he even wore it during some of his most famous escapes. Okay, not really, but there is something magical about a packable garment that weighs next to nothing, yet provides a fair amount of weather protection. And while the Evening Mauve color is a tad unusual, it's also pretty darn classy.

Patagonia Houdini (women's): was $109 now $53 @ REI

Deals on women's Houdini jackets are even better. You can score that same Evening Mauve color for just $53, though sizes for that one are limited to just small and medium. Fortunately, the Thriving Planet/Cone Brown color is available in nearly every size.