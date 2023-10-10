Best 75-inch TV deals for Prime Day 2023: Big discounts on the biggest TVs

We all want larger TV screens, but few of us are willing to fork over our entire paychecks to get them. Thankfully, for the next 48 hours, that won't be necessary.

Thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day event we've been able to track down a number of amazing deals on 75-inch TVs, some of which can be had for under $500. The picks found below start with the ultra-affordable models and increase in price and performance as you scroll down.

The OLED TVs at the bottom of the list are going to offer the best bang for your buck, but don't rule out a cheaper model if you're buying for a secondary living space, like an extra bedroom or a kids room.

Best October Prime Day 75-inch TV deals

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $589 now $499 @ Amazon

The absolute cheapest 75-inch TV you're going to find today is this Toshiba Fire TV that's down from $589 to $499 for Amazon's Big Deals Days sales event. What's good about this model is that it comes equipped with Amazon's Fire TV smart platform so you can stream movies and shows from Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix and more, plus it offers support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 content. It's lacking the picture quality of other sets on our list and only sports a 60Hz native refresh rate, but it is super affordable at under $500.

Roku 75" Select Series 4K Smart Roku TV: was $699 now $649 @ Best Buy

One step above the Toshiba is this Roku-made smart TV that's on sale for $50 off its regular $699 sticker price. It trades Amazon's Fire TV platform out for the less invasive Roku platform and uses direct lit lighting. If you're coming from a much-older HDTV, this will be a big upgrade.

TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV: was $799 now $679 @ Amazon

If you want a step up from the ultra-budget Toshiba, the TCL Q6 is a great option. It adds Dolby Atmos and HDR Pro+ to the mix as well as a few gaming-specific features. Unlike some other budget options, the Q6 uses direct lighting instead of edge lighting, which means you won't see the light bars at the top and bottom of the screen. If you want something better than the absolute basics, the Q6 is a great upgrade pick.

Hisense 75-Inch U7 Mini-LED QLED Google TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Best Buy

What's one step above a direct-lit LED TV? A TV with Mini-LED lighting that offers even better contrast. The cheapest one we've spotted today is the Hisense U7 Mini-LED with Google TV built-in. We think Google TV is overall a better smart platform than Fire TV, and at this price it's an easy pick up.

Samsung 77" S90C OLED TV: was $3,597 now $2,697 @ Amazon

Hot off the presses, the Samsung S90C OLED is the newest OLED TV from Samsung in 2023, and it competes with the LG C3 OLED. As we said in our Samsung S90C OLED review, the TV performs well above its price, competing credibly with higher-end sets from all the major manufacturers. Its enhanced brightness and generally deft color handling craft a picture that’s almost as good as you’ll see from sets that cost $1,000 more, and its other features, including an ATSC 3.0 tuner and tons of gamer-optimized functionality, only further seal the deal.