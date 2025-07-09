I test TVs for a living — go big with these Prime Day deals 75 inches and up from LG, Hisense, TCL and more

In the day and age where TVs are getting bigger, it's time to upgrade your home entertainment setup with a big-screen TV that makes you feel right in the heart of the action.

While these type of TVs are getting ever-cheaper, Prime Day is bringing those prices down even further, making such sets like the 85-inch Hisense U8QG and 98-inch TCL QM7K Mini-LED TVs much less expensive.

You will see more Mini-LED TVs than OLEDs, as they will be more than likely the cheapest to buy in these higher sizes, but I've still included a few below. I've been testing and reviewing TVs for years, so I know just what to look out for when scouring Prime Day TV deals.

Check out all the best big screen TV discounts to snag below.

Best Prime Day big screen TV deals

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $899 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off, it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

Hisense 75" U7N Mini-LED TV: was $898 now $749 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is a mid-range Mini-LED TV that specializes in bright, colorful HDR performance and gaming features. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.

LG 77" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,896 now $1,796 at Amazon The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Samsung 77" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $2,497 now $1,797 at Amazon The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

TCL 98" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $2,999 now $1,999 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Hisense 85" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $3,498 now $2,197 at Amazon The Hisense U8QG is a fantastic Mini-LED TV that lives comfortably in the "Goldilocks Zone" between high performance and high value. It delivers a blisteringly bright picture, top-notch color volume and a host of handy features for gaming, streaming and more. This is the lowest price we've seen so far on this brand-new, 2025 TV — but it's probably not going to last.