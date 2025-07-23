I’m a TV reviewer — here are 5 amazing Mini-LED TV deals you don't want to miss

Mini-LED TVs offer you the best bang for your buck when buying a new TV. While OLEDs might get all the hype for their rich blacks and improved contrast, there's no denying that Mini-LED TVs are up there in terms of picture performance.
What Mini-LED TVs offer over OLEDs is cheaper prices at higher configurations. Who doesn't want a new 98-inch Mini-LED TV for less than $2,000? Models like the Panasonic W95A and TCL QM7K Mini-LED TVs give you that big screen kick without the exorbitant price tag.
Below I've listed my favorite Mini-LEDs in terms of general pricing and performance, but there's no real order to the list. In fact, the Sony Bravia 9 is probably one of the best TVs you can buy bar none, but I personally recommend the Hisense U8QG for its current sticker price of just under $1,000.
Quick List
- Smart TV sale on Amazon: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- Hisense 65" U8QG 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon
- TCL 65" QM7K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Amazon
- Panasonic 65" W95A 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,799 now $597 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" Bravia 9 4K Mini-LED TV: was $2,999 now $2,798 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" QN900D 8K Mini-LED TV: was $4,999 now $4,799 @ Samsung
Best Mini-LED TVs
Hisense U8QG Mini-LED TV
So far, the Hisense U8QG has proven its mettle as one of the best Mini-LED TVs for under $1,000 in 2025. I reviewed the Hisense U8QG earlier this year and loved its slew of gaming features, especially its higher 165Hz refresh rate. It's also a unicorn in terms of its speaker configuration, offering one of the most bombastic sound systems I've tested on a TV this year.
It's mostly held back by its minimal glare mitigation and blooming, which is easy to look past when you're paying just under $1,000 for a 65-inch TV released in 2025. You'll also have to contend with just three HDMI 2.1 ports, but if you're a PC gamer you'll love the USB-C connection.
It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features and its 165Hz refresh rate.
TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV
The TCL QM7K is yet another Mini-LED that benefits from budget pricing. Like most Mini-LED TVs on this list, you'll find it comes resplendent with tons of luminance, which we tested at 1,734 nits in HDR. It's also equipped with a low Delta-E of just 1.4 (the lower the better), making it incredibly color-accurate.
Like the Hisense U8QG, we also gave the TCL QM7K four stars in our official review. It struggles at handling off-angled viewing and is built with a middling speaker system, but that's nothing one of the best soundbars can't fix.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Take Filmmaker mode out for a test drive on the all-new TCL QM7K, the brand's budget-friendly, mid-range Mini-LED TV for 2025. The QM7K cracks an impressive 1,700 nits of brightness in HDR, pairing these searing highlights with impressive backlight control. When you're done with movie night, switch over to the QM7K's dedicated game mode for smooth gameplay up to 4K/144Hz.
Panasonic W95A Mini-LED TV
The Panasonic W95A Mini-LED TV was an exciting model to test and review last year, coming from a renowned TV maker that only just returned to the US market after an eight-year hiatus.
While it has superb color accuracy, HDR performance, and anti-glare mitigation, the biggest downside was its price: The W95A launched at $3,000 last year, making it no match against similarly-specced TVs from TCL and Hisense.
Since release, its price has dropped dramatically and you'd be hard-pressed to find as good a screen at such a low price.
The only major issue is its Fire TV smart platform. This is an easy fix, though, as you can easily replace the interface using one of the best streaming devices.
The Panasonic W95A is a real looker. It leverages a 144Hz refresh rate on a design that features two HDMI 2.1 ports and AMD FreeSync compatibility. It also comes equipped with the range of HDR certifications and it even has an ATSC 3.0 tuner so you're NextGenTV ready.
Sony Bravia 9 Mini-LED TV
One of the things that sets the Sony Bravia 9 apart from other Mini-LED TVs is its picture quality, which we noted as being "(almost) as good as an OLED" in our Bravia 9 review. This is owed largely to its serious color accuracy and high brightness metrics.
We measured its HDR performance at 2,713 nits, which is the ultimate sweet spot. Most HDR content is mastered between 1,000 and 4,000 nits, which means the Bravia 9 will net you the best possible detail when streaming or viewing HDR content.
Still, while it might be one of the best screens in terms of picture performance, its high asking price of $2,798 might make you wince. It's also not the best gaming display, given its high input latency of 17ms in tandem with just two HDMI 2.1 ports.
If you're ready to splash out on a truly special TV, the Bravia 9 is worth the cost. It's one of the brightest TVs we've tested this year, making it a great pick for folks who watch their fair share of daytime sports. While not as robust a gaming TV, you're still getting a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz.
Samsung Q900D Mini-LED TV
Let's face it, 8K TVs are all but dead in 2025. One of the only companies still making them is Samsung and its QN900D from last year still remains the highest-rated 8K models we've ever tested. That's because, while totally expensive, it sports one of the best upscaling engines in the market.
In our review of the Samsung QN900D 8K TV, we gave it a perfect score. That's very rare, especially for a Mini-LED TV, which can have all kinds of issues from improper glare mitigation to poor off-axis viewing. The QN900D shows none of that, offering outstanding brightness in tandem with an incredible sound system.
The big setback for Samsung displays, not just the QN900D, is the absence of Dolby Vision. If you're willing to look past that and live with HDR10+ as your main source for all things HDR, the QN900D will serve as the ultimate viewing experience.
Last year's Samsung QN900D is a stellar 8K model. It's equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, built on one of the most sophisticated 8K upscaling AI processors in the NQ8 Gen3. Plus, the QN900D even has a well-rounded speaker system with 3D surround sound that's made better with Samsung's Clear Dialogue that enhances audio for a richer, more immersive experience.
More from Tom's Guide
Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.