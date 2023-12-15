Avocado Green's best natural latex mattress is up to 20% off in holiday sale

Avocado Green mattress at Avocado

Was: From $1,399

Now: From $1,259 at Avocado Green



Summary: Avocado Green make luxury, fully certified organic beds with a big emphasis on sustainability. You'll find certified organic materials such as latex, wool, and cotton here, making it one of the best organic mattresses. This mattress comes in three different models including firm which sits at 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, medium which is 6 out of 10 and plush which is soft at 4 out of 10. he firm Avocado Green Mattress (now from $1,239) is perfect for side and back sleepers who need extra support. The medium (+$400) is ideal for combination sleepers. The plush version (+$911) is perfect for side sleepers who want to sink into their mattress whilst still enjoying deep pressure relief. Each of these mattresses offers superior support and contours to the body’s natural shape thanks to having up to 1,459 individually wrapped support coils which are arranged across seven ergonomic zones. The mattress also enjoys a reinforced steel perimeter which offers amazing edge support that helps to evenly distribute weight for those who like to sit on the bed or sleep close to the edge. Couples will also benefit from the low-motion transfer. Hot sleepers are also in for a treat with this mattress as it offers superb temperature regulation due to its naturally breathable and moisture-wicking materials such as the wool and latex.

Price history: Avocado Green doesn’t offer as many mattress sales as other mattress brands so if you see a mattress you’re interested in, it’s best to snap it up whilst you can. If you’d like to take advantage of this current sale then be sure to use the code HOLIDAY at the checkout stage where you’ll see the full discount applied. By using this code you’ll get 10% off the Firm and Medium mattress but 20% off the Plush mattress which is also already discounted by $367 for a queen size. This sale isn’t any different from the prices we saw during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but we don’t expect them to stick around for long and the discount certainly won't increase.

Benefits: 365-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping