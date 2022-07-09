Apple Watch 7 just hit a record low price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score some killer bargains on the latest tech, with some product dropping to their lowest prices ever; case in pint, this killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal.

The Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $284 at Amazon (opens in new tab), slicing a hefty $115 off the smartwatch; this is clearly one of the best Apple Watch deals of the year. Just move quickly on this one as we don't expect it to stick around for long. (By comparison, it hit $309 once this year back in April).

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $284 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 7 is $115 off at Amazon. This is the best Apple Watch deal we've seen on the Series 7. Apple's latest smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen, and faster charging and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring.

If you're after the best smartwatch around the you'll want the Apple Watch Series 7. In our Apple Watch 7 review, editor Kate Kozuch was impressed by the new larger display, QWERTY keyboard, and a brighter always-on mode.

The 18-hour battery life leaves some room for improvement, but it's still pretty solid for a smart watch and the addition of a USB-C magnetic charger was also a neat touch by Cupertino.

The Apple Watch 7 also supports Apple Fitness Plus, which gained several new features this year. First-time Fitness Plus users will get 3 months of workout classes free with the purchase of a new Apple Watch, saving you a gym membership for the time being.

As such with this generous discount — we don't usually see one on this size on the latest products — is not to be missed, And you'll want to snap this early Prime Day deal up before it sells out.

If you’d rather look at savings on other Apple products, we’ve got a collection of the best Apple deals for you, as well as rolling coverage of the best Amazon deals.