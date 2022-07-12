Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2022

Prime Day Apple Watch deals are off to a strong start. Now that Prime Day deals are here, we're seeing some of the best Apple Watch deals of the year.

When it comes to smartwatches, the Apple Watch 7 is the best smartwatch you can buy. The Editor's Choice watch supports a full QWERTY keyboard and packs a bright, always-on display. Typically on sale for around $329, any Prime Day Apple Watch deal at or below that price point is a steal.

If you're looking for the cheapest Apple Watch you can buy, the Apple Watch Series 3 is the model to beat. However, keep in mind that the Apple Watch 3 will likely reach its end of life when the Apple Watch 8 is announced later this fall. For that reason, we recommend avoiding any Prime Day Apple Watch deals on this model. Unless, of course, you're ok with owning a watch that will no longer receive OS updates.

Otherwise, there are plenty of bargains you can take advantage of right now. Below, we've rounded up of all of the best deals happening now.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 7 (Cellular/45mm): was $529 now $409 @ Amazon

If you want your Apple Watch to be more independent of your phone, the Cellular Apple Watch 7 is the model to get — and it's available in 45mm and 41mm sizes. This Apple Watch 7 offers a aluminum body rather than the more durable stainless steel (with sapphire glass display), but that model is also on sale for the pricier sum of $629 (opens in new tab).

Apple Watch 7 (41mm/Cellular): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

If you prefer the smaller watch face, the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch 7 is also on sale for Prime Day. As before you'll get the best price on the aluminum model but the more durable stainless steel version can be had for as low as $649 (opens in new tab).

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

Apple's flagship watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display than its predecessor, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. It's the best Apple Watch you can buy, especially now that it's on sale.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/42mm): was $179 now $158 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now on sale for $21 off.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals — which model to buy?

If you want the absolute best Apple Watch experience, then the Apple Watch 7 is the watch to go for. Not only does it have a larger and brighter screen than other models, the charging speed promises to be 33% faster than that on the Apple Watch Series 6.

While it lacks the new features, and has no additional battery life, the Apple Watch 7 does have a full QWERTY keyboard for typing out messages. Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to get this watch on sale, since Apple rarely discounts its own products.

You may also be interested in the Apple Watch 6. While the model is a little older, it's also a little bit cheaper than the Series 7. The display won't be as nice, but upgrade to watchOS 8 and you'll have many of the same features.

For those of you on a budget you're looking at either the Apple Watch SE or the Apple Watch Series 3. The Series 3 is getting harder to recommend as time goes on, but it is usually found for less than then Apple Watch SE — making it the most appealing Apple Watch for people on a strict budget.

The Apple Watch SE is larger and more powerful, sitting somewhere between the Series 4 and Series 5, and comes bundled with features like a compass and fall detection. However the battery life is the same as the Series 3 (and all other Apple Watches).

There's also a cellular model on sale, while Apple has discontinued the Series 3's LTE model. So if you want a cheap watch that can stand alone, the SE is the only option. Both models lack blood oxygen monitoring, though they do have a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking built in.