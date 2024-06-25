Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates just announced — here's when the deals start
Prime Day is right around the corner
Let the first Prime Day deals commence! Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2024 will take place on July 16 and 17. This will be Amazon's 10th Prime Day, so I suspect Amazon will go all out with aggressive deals on everything from 4K TVs to home appliances.
Prime Day is Amazon's faux holiday designed primarily to sell Prime memberships. Despite what the name would suggest, it's actually a 48-hour event with massive, sitewide discounts. However, the biggest discounts are typically saved for Amazon's own line of hardware, including Echo speakers, Ring cameras, and Fire TVs.
Amazon Prime membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon
Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on more than 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for $139/year or $14.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.
Amazon Prime UK membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon UK
Amazon Prime in the UK gives shoppers access to free shipping on more than 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for £95/year or £8.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.
Outside of Black Friday, Prime Day is often the best time of year to make a purchase on Amazon. And given than 2024 marks Prime Day's 10-year anniversary, I expect to see bigger-than-average discounts on Alexa devices, Fire tablets, Fire Edition TVs, and Kindle e-readers
Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way for the retailer to mark its 20th anniversary. Back then it was just a one-day event that was comparatively low-key. Fast forward to 2024, and it's a 48-hour extravaganza that doesn’t just offer discounted deals, but has in the past incorporated a live-streamed concert with performances by artists such as Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.
Keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you the best deals now and in the lead up to Prime Day.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.