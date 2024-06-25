Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates just announced — here's when the deals start

Let the first Prime Day deals commence! Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2024 will take place on July 16 and 17. This will be Amazon's 10th Prime Day, so I suspect Amazon will go all out with aggressive deals on everything from 4K TVs to home appliances.

Prime Day is Amazon's faux holiday designed primarily to sell Prime memberships. Despite what the name would suggest, it's actually a 48-hour event with massive, sitewide discounts. However, the biggest discounts are typically saved for Amazon's own line of hardware, including Echo speakers, Ring cameras, and Fire TVs.

Amazon Prime membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on more than 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for $139/year or $14.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime UK membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon UK

Amazon Prime in the UK gives shoppers access to free shipping on more than 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for £95/year or £8.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Outside of Black Friday, Prime Day is often the best time of year to make a purchase on Amazon. And given than 2024 marks Prime Day's 10-year anniversary, I expect to see bigger-than-average discounts on Alexa devices, Fire tablets, Fire Edition TVs, and Kindle e-readers

Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way for the retailer to mark its 20th anniversary. Back then it was just a one-day event that was comparatively low-key. Fast forward to 2024, and it's a 48-hour extravaganza that doesn’t just offer discounted deals, but has in the past incorporated a live-streamed concert with performances by artists such as Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

Keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you the best deals now and in the lead up to Prime Day.