Amazing mattress sale takes $210 off top-rated mattress

The Labor Day weekend is in full swing and one of our favorite mattresses featured in our best mattress guide is now on sale.

As part of its Labor Day mattress sale, Saatva is taking $210 off purchases of $1,000 or more via this link. That's the biggest dollar-off discount they've offered all year (it beats their summer sale by $10) and it ties last year's best Saatva discount. It's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Saatva.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,087 now $877 @ Saatva

Save $210: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $877 (was $1,087), whereas the queen costs $1,364 (was $1,574). View Deal

Saatva is a luxury mattress brand that offers 24/7 customer support and free white glove delivery with each mattress purchase. Their flagship mattress — the Saatva Classic — is a hotel-quality mattress with a dual steel coil support system and eco-friendly foams. The mattress has been awarded a Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

After discount, the Saatva Classic starts at just $877 (twin XL), which is $210 off its original price of $1,087. Alternatively, the discount can also be used with purchases of Saatva's sateen sheet sets, memory foam pillow bundles, and other sheet/pillow/mattress pad bundles.

Like all good deals, this Saatva offer won't last forever. It expires on September 13, so get this deal while you can.