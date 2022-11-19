25 best Black Friday deals this weekend — Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

It's the weekend before Black Friday and if you want to take advantage of the best deals — now is the time. Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are offering their best Black Friday deals right now. While I suspect most of these deals will last through the week, there are many that are starting to sell out.

Currently, the best Black Friday deal I'm seeing is one that surfaced earlier in the month. Best Buy has the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $569 (opens in new tab). However, this time around the deal is for My Best Buy members only. (It's free to join at Best Buy (opens in new tab)).

Walmart is also offering great deals on home items with coffee machines as low as $35 and robot vacs starting from $119. The retailer will release a third batch of Black Friday deals on Monday, November 21. Meanwhile, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Fire tablets, 59% off Echo Show devices and lots of great discounts on headphones and TVs.

Here are the 25 best weekend Black Friday deals to shop now.

25 best weekend Black Friday deals

Tech

Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro or the Pixel 7 Pro for Black Friday. You'll have to trade-in your old phone and sign up to an eligible 5G unlimited plan to score this deal, but it's one of the best offers we've seen from any carrier. Additionally, if you're switching from a competing carrier, you'll get a $200 eGift card.

Echo Show sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Take your pick! Amazon is knocking up to 60% off its entire selection of Echo Show smart displays. After discount, prices start as low as $34. We're fans of the Amazon Echo Show 5 for $34 (opens in new tab) (was $84). Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review (opens in new tab), we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $68 @ Best Buy

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is a rare feature at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid sequel to the first-gen Buds, offering decent active noise cancelation and a comfortable fit. And thanks to the Galaxy Wearable app, they now gain extended functionality. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab), but you must be a My Best Buy member.

Gateway 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook: was $229 now $99 @ Walmart

With a full HD 1080p screen and an 8.5-hour battery life, this Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is great for streaming video or video calls — perfect for school or college. While not the most powerful machine with its Intel Celeron chip and 4GB of RAM, at this price it is a fantastic entry-level machine.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab)on the market. It’s got built-in GPS, which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). It's now at its lowest price ever.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i Laptop: was $249 now $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's current Black Friday deals include $150 off this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It's an ideal low-cost pick for everyday use or light work tasks, and thanks to its 10 hours of battery life it's a great device for use on the go as well.

Hisense 40" 1080p LCD TV: was $249 now $99 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget smart TV, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. Best Buy has the 40-inch Hisense Vidaa on sale for just $179. We normally wouldn't recommend a 1080p TV, but this is as inexpensive as they get. It features built-in Alexa, DTS Virtual:X, and two HDMI ports. Note: You must log into your My Best Buy account (opens in new tab) to see this price. (It's free to join).

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $20 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Amazon is offering a $20 discount on the 40mm and 44mm models (opens in new tab), which is the best price we've seen for this watch. This deal is currently only available for the Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band model.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that the brand is known for, along with excellent sound quality. It's all packaged in the same iconic look as the previous model. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice 'phones a no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the Bose 700.

Samsung 4K TV sale: deals from $377 @ Walmart

Walmart has a lot of inexpensive TV deals at the moment. As part of its Black Friday deals, it has multiple Samsung 4K TVs on sale from $377. The sale includes Samsung's entry-level Crystal line (from $377), QLEDs (from $447), and OLEDs (from $1,447). For instance, you can get the Samsung 50-inch Q60B 4K QLED TV on sale for $547 (opens in new tab) ($100 off), which is its lowest price ever.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) w/ 2 free games: was $399 now $349 @ Meta

Yes, we're still mad they raised the price, but the Meta Quest 2 is simply the best VR headset out there. For a limited time you can get a new one at a discounted price with two free games (Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber) included. Meta and participating retailers are offering the 128GB model for $349 instead of $399, while the 256GB version is down to $429 from $499. In our Meta Quest 2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab) offer the same deal.

10.9" iPad 2022: was $449 now $399 @ B&H Photo

Back on sale! Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. It's back on sale for $399 in Silver or Blue. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $444 (opens in new tab) ($5 off).

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab), we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Note: You must log into your My Best Buy account (opens in new tab) to see this price. (It's free to join).

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Note that it's an entry-level model, so you'll only get two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it's a solid value.

MacBook Air (256GB/M1): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Sure, it's the previous-gen machine, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast 7-core M1 CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for $799, which is the cheapest it's been all year. By comparison, Best Buy has it for $999 (opens in new tab).

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,795 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is $250 off in this deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

Home

Toy sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart

No Black Friday sale is complete without toy deals and Walmart is offering some of the best discounts. The retailer has Lego sets, Barbie figures, Hot Wheels tracks, and board games on sale from $6. For instance, you can get the Lego Disney Encanto Set on sale for $39 (opens in new tab) (pictured, $10 off).

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful.

Nespresso sale: deals from $111 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 40% off a wide range of Nespresso machines as part of its Black Friday sales. After discount, deals start from $111. Not sure which model to get? The Nespresso VertuoPlus is on sale for $111 (opens in new tab) (was $159). We named it the best Nespresso machine (opens in new tab) you can get because it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save on this iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on Amazon. One of our top performers, this robot vacuum will clean your floors well so you never have to lift a finger. With a runtime of 90 minutes, its 3-Stage Cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors, and uses the app to customize cleaning schedules.

Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it to be very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and also found it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its Black Friday deal — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale.