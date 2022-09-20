FAQs

What are Corsair coupon codes? Corsair coupon codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of Corsair peripherals. This includes headsets, mice, keyboards, and pre-built gaming PCs. When available, Corsair coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will then be applied/displayed during the final page of checkout.

Does Corsair offer free shipping? Corsair offers free shipping on orders over $79. The company also offers expedited shipping on select devices.

Does Corsair offer student discounts? Corsair has partnered with UNiDAYS to offer a student discount. You'll need to confirm and verify your student status before you can participate in any savings. You can learn more about the Corsair student discount via the Corsair website (opens in new tab).

What is Corsair's return policy? You can return Corsair products purchased from the Corsair store. However, you'll need to request an RMA number from customer support before you can make your return. Additionally, certain Corsair products — such as its gaming rigs — will require a separate return process.

What is XP Care? Corsair XP Care is the company's extended warranty and support program. Most PCs and gaming peripherals that come with a standard warranty will have XP Care available. However, individual PC components and bundled items are generally not eligible for XP Care.

Corsair hints and tips

In addition to Corsair coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Corsair.

Shop Corsair Refurbs: Corsair's website has a section dedicated to refurbished Corsair gear. Devices on this page range from gaming keyboards to power supplies. Generally speaking, you can save up to 40% when you opt for refurbished Corsair gear. You can shop all refurbished items via the Corsair website (opens in new tab) .

Like many retailers, Corsair offers annual sales during the holidays, such as Black Friday, Labor Day, and Memorial Day. You can also shop discounted Corsair products at major retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy. Save with Corsair bundles: One of the easiest ways to save on your next Corsair purchase is by shopping Corsair bundles. Bundles can include keyboard and mouse combos as well as headset, mice, and keyboard combos. You can shop all Corsair bundles via the Corsair website (opens in new tab) .

How to use Corsair coupon codes

Corsair coupon codes must be entered during the checkout process. When viewing your order summary, you'll find a field labeled "Gift card or discount code." Click on the text and a field appears where you can type in your Corsair promo code. The savings will be automatically applied after you hit the "Apply" button.

What are the best Corsair devices?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Gaming Mouse: When shopping for the best gaming mouse, you won't be disappointed by the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless. In our Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless review, we said the Editor's Choice mouse undercuts not only almost every major wireless gaming mouse on the market, but also a variety of wired models. Simply put, Corsair has stripped all the pretense out of the wireless gaming mouse and delivered a device that's both high in functionality and low in price.

Gaming keyboard: The Corsair K70 MK.2 is the best gaming keyboard we've reviewed. It's the only keyboard to ever earn a five-star review at Tom's Guide. It's comfortable and offers a flawless typing experience, thanks to authentic Cherry MX key switches. It's also gorgeously designed. But, most importantly, it works wonders when playing your favorite games. Make sure to read our full Corsair K70 MK.2 review for our full thoughts on the keyboard.

Gaming headset: The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is one of the best gaming headsets on the market. It's comfortable and provides excellent sound quality. It works wirelessly with PCs and PlayStation consoles via USB, as well as mobile devices, streaming players and smart TVs via Bluetooth. There's very little that the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT can't do. Make sure to read our Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review for our full thoughts on the headset.

Gaming PC: If you prefer substance to style, the Corsair Vengeance i7200 is for you. The Editor's Choice rig holds a spot in our best gaming PC list. In our Corsair Vengeance i7200 review, we said it's a top performer in every area and deserves your attention if you're looking for a rig that offers more gaming muscle for less money.