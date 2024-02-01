AndaSeat Promo Codes for February 2024

FAQs

Does AndaSeat offer free shipping? Yes, all AndaSeat orders come with free shipping, however, a few areas are not covered by shipping, you can find out more on their website. Orders are normally processed within 3 working days and generally arrive within 7 business days.

Can I track my AndaSeat order? Yes, you can. When you’ve placed an order, you’ll be sent an email with tracking information that you can use to follow the progress of your order.

Does AndaSeat offer a warranty? Products bought directly from AndaSeat are covered by a warranty. Select products are subject to different warranties for example gaming desks and chairs are covered by a 2-year limited warranty and any accessories are covered for 6 months. Selected items' warranties can be extended for up to 5 years.

What is AndaSeat’s returns policy? AndaSeat operates a standard 15-day return policy. However, you are responsible for shipping, all items must be returned in original packaging. Note that items that are not returned in the condition and packaging they were received in may not be eligible for a full refund.

How do I contact AndaSeat customer service? You can contact the AndaSeat customer service team at sales-support@andaseat.com . You can also head to the contact page on their website for further contact information.

Sign up for the newsletter: Be the first to bag any deals and find out the latest product news by signing up for the AndaSeat newsletter. You'll get them sent straight to your inbox so you never miss out.

Look out for sales: AndaSeat does have sales here and there, and when there are sales, there are big price cuts! For example, the AndaSeat Dark Demon and Jungle gaming chairs were under $200 in one sale, so for any bargain hunters, it’s worth waiting around.

Student Discount: AndaSeat offers a handy 15% student discount in partnership with Student Beans. To get your unique promo code you need to verify your student status on the Student Beans website.

AndaTrust Reward program: Join the AndaSeat reward program to earn exclusive rewards and discounts by participating in community-driven events.

Grab Free Extended Warranty: If you’re concerned about spending a lot of money on a premium gaming chair you are most likely concerned about its longevity. All AndaSeat chairs come with a 2-year warranty, but with the Kaiser 3 series of chairs, you can extend the warranty to 5 years for free, by filling out an online application on the AndaSeat website and following the instructions.

How to use AndaSeat discount codes 1. Once you’ve found your code, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-up box appear, showing the code. 2. Copy the code with the ‘Copy’ button, then navigate to the new tab that has opened automatically to the AndaSeat website. 3. Once you have your goodies, head to your shopping cart and click the ‘Check out’ button to be taken to the ‘Information’ page. 4. Now you can paste your code into the ‘Discount code’ box on the right-hand side. 5. Click 'Apply' to change your order total, and proceed through the checkout as normal from here.

