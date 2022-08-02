FAQs

What are Siena Sleep promo codes? Siena Sleep promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of items sold at Siena Sleep. When available, Siena Sleep coupon codes can be entered from your shopping cart. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal.

Does Siena Sleep offer a warranty on mattresses? Yes, when you order a mattress from Siena Sleep, you get a 10-year warranty. The warranty covers faults and defects such as excessive sinking or a mattress that doesn't expand to its full height. Meanwhile, select foundations and bases come with a 3-year warranty. Sheets and bedding include a 5-year warranty.

Does Siena Sleep offer free shipping? Siena Sleep offers free shipping and free returns on all mattress/bedding purchases. Delivery takes from 2 to 5 business days from when you place your order.

Siena Sleep hints and tips

In addition to Siena Sleep promo codes, there are various other ways to save money when shopping at Siena:

Take advantage of the 180-night trial: You can try out your new mattress for half a year (180 nights) to see if it's the right mattress for you. If not, you can return it for free.

Shop during major holidays: While Siena offers sales year round, some of the best mattress discounts are tied to specific holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to follow our mattress sales guide for the best deals of the week during and outside of the holidays.

Check the brand's sale page: Siena Sleep frequently offers sales on mattresses, bedding, bases, and more. You can find sales any day of the week via the Siena Sleep website (opens in new tab) .

How to use Siena Sleep promo codes

Siena Sleep promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Below the order summary (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Enter Coupon Code." Manually enter your coupon, click on the "Apply" button, and your discount will be immediately shown.

Should I buy a Siena Mattress?

The Siena is a budget bed-in-a-box from Sienna Sleep. The company aims to deliver better comfort at a lower price. (A Siena queen costs under $500). The five-layer Siena Memory Foam Mattress is made from a combination of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler on warm nights.

For those who enjoy the full-body hug of foam mattresses, but who have a limited budget to spend, the Siena Memory Foam shouldn't disappoint. It's designed to disperse body weight and absorb impact to prevent discomfort at your main pressure points, such as the back and hips. On paper, it appears to be a great choice for side sleepers and lighter weight back sleepers, with pressure relief to help ease aches and pains during sleep.

However, like many memory foam mattresses, it could suffer from little edge support. Likewise, it's probably not the best mattress for heavier bodies, in that memory foam alone might not offer enough support. For more buying advice, make sure to read out guide on the Siena Memory Foam Mattress.