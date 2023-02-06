NordPass coupon codes for February 2023
Today's 11 NordPass coupon codes can help you save money on one of our favorite password managers
FAQs
How does NordPass work?
NordPass works by storing your online passwords on a secure server so that you can automatically enter them without having to remember dozens of passwords. Your data is encrypted to keep it safe from hackers. It has a simple, consistent design that's easy to navigate. NordPass also offers biometric login support for desktop apps.
Is NordPass free?
NordPass offers a free version of its password manager. It comes with basic functions like unlimited password storage; autofill for passwords, forms, identities and payments; secure notes; 50MB of online storage; and multifactor authentication. However, its biggest limitation is that you can only stay logged into one device at a time. This means that while you can use NordPass Free on a phone, tablet and computer — and your vaults will sync automatically — logging into your account on one device will log you out on all the others.
What are the most popular NordPass plans?
NordPass offers plans for all users and budgets. Some of the company's most popular options include:
- Free: The free tier offers autosave and autofill features. You can also securely store credit cards and notes. However, you can only stay logged into once device at a time.
- Premium: NordPass' premium tier costs $1.32/month ($35.76 for the first two years). It lets you stay logged in when switching devices, it can detect weak passwords, and it'll scan the web for data breaches.
- Family: NordPass' family plan costs $2.79/month ($66.96 for the first two years). It offers all of the features found in the premium plan and also lets you stay logged in when switching devices.
Does NordPass offer student discounts?
If you're a student, you can get 10% off your subscription. For instance, you can get a 2-year NordPass Premium plan for $1.49 per month ($37.25 per year). In addition, you'll get an extra month for free. You'll need to verify your student status via StudentBeans. Check out the NordPass website for more details (opens in new tab).
What is the NordPass referral program?
Refer a friend to NordPass and you'll get a free month of NordPass Premium for every friend who joins via your referral link. (Your friend will also get a free month once they join). There is no limit to how many friends you can refer, as the referrer you're limited to three complimentary NordPass Premium subscriptions. Check out the NordPass website for more details (opens in new tab).
Is there a NordPass sale?
NordPass sales can be found year-round. Deals can take up to 55% off the cost of a premium or family plan. If NordPass' free tier doesn't offer the functionality you need, waiting for the right NordPass sale can help you save on your premium/family subscription.
How do I contact NordPass support?
NordPass support can be contacted via the company's website. From the website you can start a live chat or send an e-mail to customer support. NordPass also has a FAQ page where you can browse through topics for additional support.
NordPass hints and tips
NordPass' premium subscription is pricier than most premium password managers. Below are a few tips to help you save.
- Take advantage of NordPass refer a friend deals: NordPass offers a referral program where you can receive discounts for every referral sent to NordPass. You'll get one free month of NordPass Premium for each friend who joins NordPass.
- Use your student status to save: Students can take 10% off their NordPass subscriptions. You'll need to verify your student status via StudentBeans. You can find out more details via the NordPass website.
- Make the most of NordPass' free trial: NordPass offers a full-featured free plan that could satisfy your needs. It includes all the basic functions of a good password manager, such as unlimited password storage, secure notes, 50MB of online storage, and multifactor authentication.
How to use NordPass coupon codes
NordPass coupons can be entered during the checkout process. On the "Order summary" page, you'll see a field titled "Got a coupon?" Click on the text and then manually enter your NordPass coupon code. Click "Apply" and your discount will automatically kick in.
Is NordPass worth subscribing to?
We named NordPass one of the best password managers on the market. We love that it offers all the password-manager basics on its free tier. We were also fans of its simple, consistent design that makes it easy to navigate. In our NordPass password manager review, we called said it offers all the basic tools you could need from your password manager.
NordPass Premium includes 3GB of secure online storage with NordLocker, a separate Nord product. NordPass has a 30-day free trial of the Premium tier that you can claim in the app, and there is a 30-day refund policy.
On the desktop, NordPass is available as a standalone app, a browser extension, and a web-based vault. The design is consistent across the desktop, browser extension and mobile environments.
Meanwhile on mobile, NordPass looks similar to the browser extension, though it has full functionality for adding credentials, sharing items and accessing settings and security-monitoring tools.
In terms of security, NordPass uses XChaCha20 encryption, which secures your password vault with 256-bit keys. Like most password managers, NordPass is zero-knowledge, so only you can see your data on your local device when you enter your master password. Your vault is never accessible to NordPass employees or hackers via the company's servers. The platform underwent its first security audit in early 2020.
About NordPass
NordPass is a password manager created by Nord Security. NordVPN, NordLayer, and NordLocker also fall under the company's portfolio of products. Created in 2019, NordPass is designed to help users organize their passwords by keeping them in a secured vault. The service, which we named one of the best password managers we've tested, offers two paid tiers and a free plan. NordPass Premium costs $59.88 per year, while NordPass Family (for up to six users) comes in at $95.88 per year. It's worth noting that this is pricier than most premium password managers, which charge about $35 per year. On this page we're listing the best NordPass coupon codes right now. These NordPass coupons will help you manage your password without going broke in the process. We'll also list other ways you can save on your NordPass subscription.
Written by
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.