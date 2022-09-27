FAQs

What are Shark promo codes? Shark promo codes are digital vouchers that can help lower the price of Shark appliance. When available, Shark coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will then be applied/displayed during the final page of checkout.

Does Shark offer free shipping? Shark offers free shipping on select purchases only. Items eligible for free shipping will show a free shipping badge/icon.

Does Shark offer student discounts? Shark offers students a 15% discount on all Shark products. You'll need to register and verify your student status via Student Beans. Note that the Shark student discount is not applicable on accessories, bundles, or discounted models. You can read all about the student discount via the Shark website (opens in new tab).

What's Shark's return policy? Shark offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. The company will refund the purchase price, but not provide a product exchange. If you aren't satisfied with your purchase, you may exercise the 90-day money back guarantee.

Does Shark offer a warranty on its products? Shark offers a variety of warranties based on the product you purchase. Warranties range from 1-year to 5-year. You can read about all of Shark's warranties via the Shark website (opens in new tab).

Does Shark offer a referral discount? Shark appreciates referrals and the company offers a $20 discount when you refer someone to a Shark product. When someone uses your referral link to buy a Shark product, you and your friend will each receive a $20 discount on your next purchase of $100 or more.

Shark hints and tips

In addition to Shark promo codes, there are various other ways to save money at Shark.

Check out Shark's deals page: Shark regularly offers sales and promos on its website. You can even find Shark promo codes directly at the Shark store. Recent coupon codes have take up to $200 off select Shark appliances. You can shop the Shark store via the Shark website (opens in new tab) .

When you sign up to receive Shark promotions, Shark will give you a 10% discount on your first purchase. It's a quick and easy way to save on Shark devices. Save with bundles: Shark offers a variety of bundles direct on its website. Oftentimes, these bundles will be up to $450 off. Make sure to check out the Shark special offers page (opens in new tab) before making any purchases.

How to use Shark promo codes

Shark promo codes can be applied before starting the checkout process. Simply add something to your cart and then click the view shopping cart option. Above the total price, you'll find a text field labeled "Enter promo code." Manually type your Shark coupon code, click "Apply," and your coupon will be applied automatically.

What are the best Shark appliances?

(Image credit: Shark )

Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV352: The Shark NV352 is the best overall vacuum you can buy. It holds the top spot in our list of the best vacuum cleaners. Keep in mind this isn't Shark's newest vacuum. However, it remains its best model as it offers the performance of two vacuums in one: It can be used as a traditional upright or converted into a canister vacuum. It's know for having excellent suction on both pile carpets and bare floors. In lab tests, it was also able to pick up pet hair and cereal with equal aplomb. One of the NV352's unique features is its suction-release valve control, which can be adjusted to lessen the vacuum's grip on small rugs and shag carpets.

Shark Apex DuoClean AZ1002: The Shark Apex DuoClean is our top vacuum recommendation if there are any pets in your home. It got excellent reviews for picking up pet hair without getting it wrapped around the brush roll. It also comes with a motorized pet attachment for cleaning up cat hair on furniture. Like the Navigator, it can be used as an upright, but can also convert into a canister-like vacuum cleaner, with several attachments for cleaning hard-to-reach places. Its low-clearance in canister mode means the nozzle will slide easily under furniture and other low-slung obstacles.

Shark Air Purifier 4: The Shark Air Purifier 4 comes with Smart capabilities by tracking the air quality in the room and automatically adjusting speeds. It has a four-speed fan with an anti-allergen HEPA multi-filter to eliminate odors. Meanwhile, the LED screen display and top control panel lets you easily find real-time air flow information. But if you don't want to leave your seat, you can control the settings with the remote control from up to 15 feet away. It's also incredibly quiet so you won't hear a sound.