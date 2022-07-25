FAQs

What are ExpressVPN promo codes? ExpressVPN doesn't offer promo codes per se. However, there are numerous ways to save on an ExpressVPN subscription. When available, ExpressVPN sales and deals can lower the cost of plans and/or includes free additional months to your subscription. So while there are no ExpressVPN promo codes — there are still plenty of ways to save.

Does ExpressVPN offer coupons? ExpressVPN doesn't offer coupon codes. However, consumers can rely on ExpressVPN deals and sales to help lower the price of select plans. Discounts can take as much as 50% off and lower pricing to as little as $6 per month. It's worth noting that the bigger the plan you purchase, the higher the discount.

What are the most popular ExpressVPN plans? ExpressVPN offers a wide range of plans at different price points. Some of the company's most popular plans include:

1-year plan: from $6.67 per month

from $6.67 per month 6-month plan: from $9.99 per month

from $9.99 per month 1-month plan: from $12.95 per month

Where can I find ExpressVPN deals? Generally speaking, VPN deals can be found throughout the year. However, the ExpressVPN homepage/website (opens in new tab) also has a page dedicated to discounts. Generally speaking, the best discounts can be found during major holidays like Black Friday/Cyber Monday and during national holidays.

ExpressVPN hints and tips

There are various ways to save money at ExpressVPN. They include:

ExpressVPN offers a free 30-day trial so you have plenty of time to decide whether it's the right VPN for you.

Cloud backup provider Backblaze and ExpressVPN occasionally team up to offer 12 free months of Backblaze.

If you want to upgrade your VPN plan, you can do at any time but it will only apply once your current plan expires.

How to use ExpressVPN promo codes

ExpressVPN promo codes aren't easily found. In fact, the ExpressVPN website doesn't accept ExpressVPN coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on your ExpressVPN subscription. New users can usually find discounts when signing up for a year of service. Traditional ExpressVPN deals can knock up to 50% off the cost of a yearly subscription and/or add extra months to your plan.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

A Virtual Private Network, more commonly known as a VPN, protects your data online by hiding your private information. A VPN also allows you to access websites from different regions around the world. This is fantastic if you want to watch a Netflix or Amazon Prime show that isn’t available in your country as a VPN will allow you to get access safely.

If you’ve decided you want to get a VPN, you'll be glad to know that ExpressVPN is our top VPN provider. In our ExpressVPN review, we named the Editor's Choice service "the very best VPN that we've tested." Its apps are user-friendly, stable, and packed with features. Plus, it delivers great speeds across the board. All that adds up to a VPN service that more than earns its premium price tag.

In terms of privacy, ExpressVPN offers industry-standard 256-AES encryption plus a 4096-bit RSA certificate, and you'll have a choice of a number of protocols, including the fast and secure Lightway — developed in-house by ExpressVPN. All 3,000+ of the provider's servers are RAM-only (known as TrustedServer), meaning none of your data can be physically stored. Plus, its no-logging policy and apps have been independently audited, backing up the strong claims made on-site.

You'll also be glad know that in our most recent testing (April 2022), ExpressVPN delivered speeds of 630Mbps. That's more than fast enough for just about any domestic internet connection. Plus, it's very reliable, with no drop-outs throughout our extensive review procedure. While not the absolute fastest provider out there, it's definitely in the top tier.

Finally, while there are no ExpressVPN coupon codes, you'll often find ExpressVPN deals for new members. So it's worth keeping your eyes open for price cuts on this fantastic service.