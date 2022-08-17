FAQs

What are Garmin coupon codes? Garmin coupon codes can be used to lower the price of various Garmin products. When available, Garmin promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart.

Does Garmin offer free shipping? Garmin offers free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Additionally, you'll get free 2-day shipping on most orders priced $499 and up.

What is Garmin's return policy? Garmin devices in original condition may be returned for a refund within 30 days of shipping. However, keep in mind that opened software, downloadable items, and custom products are nonrefundable.

Is there a Garmin store near me? Garmin products can be purchased direct via the Garmin website or via authorized dealers such as Best Buy and Amazon. You can browse, shop, and pickup items from these stores. You can browse for local stores via Garmin's website (opens in new tab).

Garmin Hints and Tips

Garmin coupon codes are a great way to save money, but there are various other ways to save on your next Garmin purchase.

Look for deals direct from Garmin: The Garmin website is a great starting point for Garmin discounts. The manufacturer can take from $20 to $200 off select smartwatches and fitness trackers. You can browse all Garmin promos via the Garmin website (opens in new tab) .

The Garmin website is a great starting point for Garmin discounts. The manufacturer can take from $20 to $200 off select smartwatches and fitness trackers. You can browse all Garmin promos via the Garmin website . Shop deals from other retailers: Garmin products can also be found at authorized resellers like Best Buy and Amazon. Discounts can range from $50 to $150 off and grow larger during major retail holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Garmin products can also be found at authorized resellers like Best Buy and Amazon. Discounts can range from $50 to $150 off and grow larger during major retail holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Opt for previous-gen devices: Garmin devices hold up well against the test of time. Unless you need the latest bells and whistles, you might be able to save an extra $50 to $100 if you opt for previous-gen devices.

How to use Garmin coupon codes

Garmin coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart checkout page. On the right column of your shopping cart, you'll see a section titled "Discount Code." Manually enter your Garmin coupon, click "Apply," and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best Garmin watches?

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Garmin Forerunner 255: The Forerunner 255 is the best Garmin watch you can buy. It packs an accurate GPS, long-lasting battery, and the ability to track many types of workouts. It also incudes features found in some of Garmin's higher-end GPS watches, such as Training Status to track progress and Training Load to see workouts over a seven-day period. In our Garmin Forerunner 255 review, we said this device packs everything you could ever want from a running watch.

Garmin Forerunner 55: The Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 is a solid choice for anyone who wants a fitness tracker with basic smartwatch capabilities. There’s no onboard music storage, contactless payments, or fancy sensors that detect your blood oxygen levels. However, this smartwatch can not only help you begin a new running routine, but it can also train you to be a better runner overall. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we called it an excellent smartwatch for the new or intermediate runner.

Garmin Venu 2: The Venu 2 Plus is a stylish smartwatch on a par with the Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa 3. It's also a step up from the Garmin vivoactive 4 with an AMOLED display and a stainless steel bezel. It also supports on-wrist calls and popular voice assistants, which makes it stronger sell for those who want their smartwatch to act as an extension of their smartphone. Read our Garmin Venu 2 review for our full take on this watch.

Garmin Approach S62: Not all Garmin devices are for runners. The Approach S62 is a watch built for golfers. In fact, in our Garmin Approach S62 review we called it the best watch for avid golfers. The watch works in conjunction with the Garmin Golf app to provide information for more than 41,000 courses worldwide, as well as personal scorecard metrics. It also features a Virtual Caddie, which collects data on your game to offer advice on which club you should play with based on your handicap, average shot distance, elevation changes, hazards, local wind speed, and more.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: This watch is made for athletes who want a luxe and long-lasting fitness smartwatch. We named it one of the best GPS watches you can buy. What sets it apart from the pack its gorgeous AMOLED display. It's also got a wonderfully long battery life, the ability to track almost every activity, on-board music storage, mobile payments, and more. Read our Garmin Epix Gen 2 review for more details.