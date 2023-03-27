FAQs

Does Netgear offer free shipping? Netgear offers free ground shipping on all orders under $300. Free 2-day shipping is also available on orders of $300 or more.

What is Netgear's return policy? Netgear purchases can be returned within 30 days of purchase. Refurbished products purchased via the Netgear website can be returned within 90 days. Note that all products must be returned in new or like-new condition.

Does Netgear offer student discounts? Students, military, first responders, and teachers can save 15% on their Netgear purchases. You'll need to confirm your status via ID.me. When viewing your cart, you'll see a field labeled "Save 15% with ID.me." Click on that field to begin the verification process.

What is Netgear Armor? Netgear Armor is an all-in-one internet security solution powered by Bitdefender. It keeps your connected devices safe from hackers, password thieves, and ransomware. You can set up a free trial when purchasing select devices. After your trial is up, Netgear Armor costs $99.99 per year.

Netgear Hints and Tips

Netgear promo codes are a great way to save on your purchases, but there are other ways to lower the cost of your next Netgear device purchase.

Take advantage of Netgear concierge: Not sure which Netgear device you need? Netgear concierge can help. The free service lets you chat with Netgear experts who can help you make the smartest and most economical purchasing decisions. Experts are available 24/7 via the Netgear website.

Shop Netgear devices at other retailers: Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are just a handful of retailers that also sell Netgear products. If you don't see the item you want on sale at Netgear, chances are you can check partner stores for discounts. Sign up for newsletter deals: Netgear occasionally offers promotions via e-mail newsletters. You can sign up for the promos via the Netgear website (opens in new tab) .

How to use Netgear promo codes

Netgear promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. Above your cart's subtotal, you'll find a field that says "Promo Code." Manually enter your Netgear coupon, click "Apply," and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best Netgear products?

(Image credit: Netgear)

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500: The Editor's Choice Nighthawk RAXE500 is the fastest router we've tested. In our Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 review, we said the tri-band Nighthawk RAXE500 takes the lead as the first high-performance Wi-Fi 6e router. It blows the competition out of the water with the ability to move nearly 2.5Gbps at close range. That said, it costs twice as much as other routers, which limits it to people who really need the speed.

Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E: Netgear's Orbi RBKE963 breaks through the gigabit-per-second speed barrier, and the result is exceptional throughput that will reach all corners of your enormous home. However, its $1,499 price tag isn't for everyone. The mesh router consists of a router and two satellites that use the latest Wi-Fi 6e protocol along with other speed-enhancing tricks to blanket your large home with wireless data. Read our Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E review for our full take on this mesh router.

Netgear Nighthawk AX8 RAX 80: This Editor's Choice router is not only one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers we've tested, but it's also one of the coolest looking ones. In our Netgear Nighthawk AX8 RAX 80 review, we said it delivers one-third more throughput than other Wi-Fi 6 routers and smashes through the gigabit per second barrier with 1.389Gbps of throughput. It also does an excellent job of pushing its Wi-Fi signal through walls and floors.

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 router: Say hello to one of the best gaming routers on the market. In our Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 router review, we said it's powerful thanks to Wi-Fi 6 speeds that go above and beyond most other gaming routers. We also like that it features a dashboard of customization tools, which lets you optimize the router's performance in a dizzying number of ways.

(Image credit: Netgear)

Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 (RBK852): The Netgear Orbi WiFi6 is yet another Editor's Choice mesh networking kits you can buy. In our Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 (RBK852) review, we said it pushes a strong signal throughout a digital home while adding an extra layer of security. Sure, it's one of the most expensive mesh routing products, but it's worth every penny.

Netgear CM600: The Netgear CM600 is one of the best cable modems you can buy. If your home internet plan promises download speeds that top 300 Mbps, you'll want a cable modem that can take advantage of that greater performance. Netgear's CM600 is that cable modem you want for those higher speeds.

Netgear CM500: Frequently on sale, the CM500 remains one of the best affordable cable modems available. Anytime you can find a new CM500 for around $50, that's a good buy. It works with the biggest cable providers and supports speeds of up to 300 Mbps, which should be enough for the vast majority of internet users. (If you've got a high-speed plan, look for a faster modem such as the CM600.)

Netgear Nighthawk AX8 WiFi Mesh Extender (EAX80): This plug-in extender goes directly into your power outlet to push wireless data into harder-to-reach parts of your home. It not only offers the option of using a 160MHz data channel and a USB port for adding storage, but has the luxury of four gigabit-per-second Ethernet ports. We named it one of the best Wi-Fi extenders we've tested. Read our Netgear Nighthawk AX8 WiFi Mesh Extender (EAX80) review for our full take on this extender.