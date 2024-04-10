How Coupons Work at Tom's Guide

Why does Tom’s Guide offer coupon codes?

To cut a long story short, saving money is part of our mission . Here at Tom’s Guide, we rigorously test, review, and rate a wide range of products, including smartphones , TVs, laptops, and home appliances, services such as VPNs, cloud storage, streaming platforms, as well as e-bikes and fitness gear.

We’re always on the lookout for the best deals to help make the products we recommend more affordable for our readers, so coupons are a logical next step. The coupons and deals we source and provide are from retailers we trust and recommend, and we do this without the involvement of any third parties.

How does Tom’s Guide source our coupon codes?

At Tom’s Guide, we source and test all coupon codes and money-saving content ourselves. No third parties are involved in the creation of our coupon codes, deals, or surrounding content.

As part of Future PLC, we have access to a central eCommerce technology called Hawk that allows us to list coupons, deals, and sale information, easily. We’ve worked with the wider Tom’s Guide team to select retailers we trust and would buy from ourselves.

Tom’s Guide has a dedicated team of deal experts who curate a list of the latest and best coupon codes and offers from our chosen retailers. We maintain close working relationships with retailers and affiliate networks so we can stay in the know about upcoming discounts. Through these relationships, we can also bring you exclusive discount codes.

Our deals experts also keep their ear to the ground, scouring the retailers’ websites and newsletters, as well as competitor websites, to find the latest coupon codes. Each code is tested to make sure it works before we list it so you only see working codes on our pages. Our team also checks and updates the coupon codes and deals on each of our retailer pages daily.

Find out how coupons at Future PLC work .

Why trust Tom’s Guide?

Tom’s Guide set out to become your knowledgeable best friend in 2007, and over the years, we’ve gained a wealth of experience testing products and finding the best deals. Our mission is simple; we want to help our audience buy the right gear; know what to watch and play; save money on their purchases; live better with fitness and home care tips; and get more out of what they’ve bought.

That same mission applies to our coupon codes. Our dedicated team has curated a list of retailers and brands we trust to offer quality products and services. Our coupons and deals are tested and verified to offer better prices on whatever tech, appliances, services and fitness gear can help you live better.

Tom’s Guide has gained a reputation as a reliable source of information that people turn to help inform their purchases, and we’re proud of that reputation. That’s why we produce and own all of our coupon content ourselves, with no third-party contributions.

Find out more about why we’re a trusted publication here.

How do we make money?

When you use a coupon code or offer from Tom’s Guide to make a purchase, we may receive compensation.

We update our coupons, discounts and deals daily. We can only achieve this thanks to the hard work of our team of editors, deal experts, commercial account managers and developers. We’re only able to pay our team for their hard work by earning money, which we get from commissions.

When one of our readers sees a coupon code they’d like to use and clicks on it, they’re brought to the brand’s website. Once on the retailer's website, a cookie is dropped to tell the retailer that they've come from Tom’s Guide. If the user then makes a purchase, Tom’s Guide may earn a commission. How much we earn from that commission depends on which retailer our reader is shopping with, and what relationship the Tom’s Guide team has with the brand.

Our parent site, Future PLC has in-depth terms and conditions that detail the different ways that we make money across the group's publications. You can also find out more about Future PLC .

How do we test coupon codes?

To ensure our audience has a smooth experience using our coupons, we test each code ourselves by using them just like our readers would. When we find a new coupon code, a member of the Tom’s Guide coupons team will head to the retailer’s website, add products that meet any terms and conditions to our shopping cart, and then head to the checkout.

At the checkout, we find the box dedicated to coupon codes, enter our coupon code and apply it to our order. If the code works, we’ll add it to the retailer’s dedicated coupon page on Tom’s Guide, making sure to come back again the next day to test it again. If the code doesn’t work, it isn’t added to our page so we can keep it filled only with working codes.

Although we work hard to ensure we only list working codes on our pages, retailers can discontinue a coupon code without giving us notice. For this reason, we check codes daily to try and catch any that have expired and remove them as soon as possible. You also won’t find any one-time or user-specific coupon codes on our pages, as these codes tend not to stop working once they’ve been used.

What if a discount code doesn’t work?

Our coupon codes may have a few terms & conditions applied, which can be found underneath the offer title. Click the “View terms & conditions” button to double-check any requirements, which may include a minimum spend, the purchase of specific products, or verification as a student, health worker, or member of the military to qualify for a discount scheme.

If you’ve double-checked the terms & conditions and know you meet the criteria, but your code still isn’t working you can contact our customer support team via email at coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com.