FAQs

Does Western Digital offer free shipping? Western Digital offers free standard shipping on orders priced $25 or more. However, Western Digital Store members receive free standard shipping on all eligible orders. Considering that the membership scheme is free to join, joining is a no-brainer.

Can I get a Western Digital student discount? Yes, students can get a 15% discount on all Western Digital products. To redeem your discount, you'll need to register via the website and confirm your status using a valid Youth Discount. Teachers can also get in on the discount by providing an education email address.

What is the Western Digital Membership scheme? Western Digital offers a free membership program that grants customers perks such as free shipping, early access to products, special member-only discounts, and easy returns. You can sign up free of charge via the Western Digital website by providing your contact details.

How do I contact Western Digital customer service? Western Digital offers a very thorough support database. However, if you prefer to speak to someone over the phone you can reach Western Digital via their Contact Us page. Additionally, you can call Western Digital weekdays from 8 a.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT or weekends from 8 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT at 800-275-4932.

Hints and Tips

Shop Western Digital deals: The Western Digital website has a section dedicated to weekly deals which can net you up to $200 off selected products. Discounted items vary from portable SSDs to gaming-oriented hard drives.

Recycle old devices through the Western Digital Easy Recycle program: Consumers can safely dispose of NAS systems and internal or external HDDs/SSDs to receive a 15% discount on their next purchase of $50 or more made at the Western Digital Store. Western Digital will recycle devices from any manufacturer, not just their own products, meaning you can save even by handing in old storage devices from other brands.

Get a Western Digital senior discount: If you're over 55 years old, you can use a Senior discount to get 15% off your Western Digital order. You simply need to verify your age and membership to the scheme by signing in with your account.

Sign up for the Western Digital newsletter: When you sign up for the Western Digital newsletter, you'll get first dibs on specials and promos. You'll also get 10% off your next qualifying purchase, and email updates on new products sent to your inbox regularly.

How to use Western Digital coupon codes 1. Pick the Western Digital coupon code you want to redeem and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2. Copy the code and head to the Western Digital website to start shopping. 3. Add items to your shopping cart, then click on it when you're ready to buy. 4. On the cart screen, below the "Estimated Total", you'll find a field labeled "Coupon code." Manually enter your Western Digital coupon code in the field. 5. Click "Apply" and your order total should chance to reflect your discount. 6. Carry on through the checkout process to place your order.

