FAQs

What are Microsoft promo codes? Microsoft doesn't offer promo codes per se. However, the retailer does offer numerous discounts on everything from PCs to Xbox games. Additionally, other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, could potentially offer Microsoft promo codes that you can use at their respective websites.

Does Microsoft offer free shipping? Microsoft offers free 2 or 3 day shipping on most products. Express shipping is also available for an additional $16.99 fee. In addition, Microsoft also offers free returns on almost any product as long as its in like-new condition and still in its original packaging. (You have up to 30 days for most devices or up to 60 days for Surface devices).

Does Microsoft offer discounts? Microsoft is renown for its sales. The Microsoft Store offers sales on practically all devices it sells. This includes Xbox games, monitors, laptops, tablets, headphones, and more. You can check out some of Microsoft's sales via the Microsoft website (opens in new tab).

What products does Microsoft sell? As one of the biggest tech brands worldwide, Microsoft sells a wide variety of devices. The list includes its own hardware, such as Surface devices and Xbox consoles. However, Microsoft also sells tablets, laptops, computing accessories, headphones, and more.

Does Microsoft offer student discounts? Microsoft offers a 10% student discount on select devices, including the Surface. In addition, students, parents, and educators can get Office 365 for free. You can browse Microsoft's student website via this link (opens in new tab).

Microsoft hints and tips

Although there are no Microsoft coupon codes direct from Microsoft, there are numerous ways to save on Microsoft devices. Here's how:

Microsoft lets you trade in your old device for credit you can use toward the purchase of a new device. You can trade-in your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or game console. You can check your trade-in value at the Microsoft website . Compare Microsoft Store deals against competing offers: If you don't have anything to trade in, it's worth looking for deals from other retailers. Amazon and Best Buy, for instance tend to offer some of the best Microsoft sales around. Also, be sure to check out the Microsoft Store's deals page (opens in new tab) for daily discounts on everything from laptops to gaming gear.

If you don't have anything to trade in, it's worth looking for deals from other retailers. Amazon and Best Buy, for instance tend to offer some of the best Microsoft sales around. Also, be sure to check out the Microsoft Store's deals page for daily discounts on everything from laptops to gaming gear. Shop Microsoft refurbished: Consumers can save big by purchasing renewed devices directly from the Microsoft Store. The devices are restored to like new condition and are covered by a 1-year warranty. You can shop all refurbished items via the Microsoft website (opens in new tab) .

Which Microsoft Windows laptop should I buy?

(Image credit: Future)

Picking the best Windows laptops for your needs is no easy task. However, we have some suggestions on which PC laptop to get based on your needs and budget.

XPS 13: The XPS 13 is the best Windows laptop you can buy. In our Dell XPS 13 OLED review, we named the Editor's Choice laptop a premium Windows machine that's unparalleled. There are numerous configurations — and price points — for the XPS 13. We recommend getting at least a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: This machine is a premium 2-in-1 that's good for work, gaming, and just about anything you throw its way. In our Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio review, we named it a well-built and reasonably powerful laptop for most of your needs.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: When it comes to productivity, the buck stops here. The Surface Laptop 4 offers strong performance, impressive audio, and very good battery life. In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we named it the best Surface Laptop to date.