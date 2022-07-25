iRobot coupon codes for July 2022
FAQs
What are iRobot coupon codes?
iRobot coupon codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold by iRobot. When available, iRobot promo codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will then be applied/displayed during the final page of checkout.
Does iRobot offer free shipping?
iRobot offers free shipping on orders priced over $29.99. At checkout, select ground shipping and your discount will be applied automatically. Free ground shipping is offered in the continental United States only.
Does iRobot offer discounts?
iRobot offers a variety of discounts throughout the year. The manufacturer offers discounts on select vacuums and vacuum bundles. You can checkout the company's deal anytime via iRobot's discounts page on the iRobot website (opens in new tab).
Does iRobot offer first responder discounts?
iRobot offers nurses discounts (opens in new tab), military discounts (opens in new tab), and first responders (opens in new tab) discounts. All eligible shoppers will receive a 15% discount. Upon verifying your eligibility, your discount will be applied at checkout. (No iRobot promo code is required).
What's iRobot's return policy?
iRobot offers free returns if products are in good condition, in original boxes, and will all included accessories. You can try a product for 60 days. If you are not completely satisfied, you have within 60 days from the date of shipment to return it for a full credit. You can learn more about the iRobot return policy via their website (opens in new tab).
Does iRobot offer a warranty on its products?
iRobot offers a one year warranty on its devices. You can learn more about the warranty via iRobot's warranty page (opens in new tab).
iRobot hints and tips
In addition to iRobot coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at iRobot.
- Bundle and save: iRobot regularly offers discounts on bundles. For instance, you can take up to $350 off robot vac and robot mop bundles. Alternatively, you can save on accessory bundles and refill kits. You can see all offers on the iRobot bundles page (opens in new tab).
- Shop at other retailers: iRobot isn't the only retailer with iRobot devices and discounts. Oftentimes, you can find better deals at other retailer like Amazon's iRobot store (opens in new tab) and Best Buy's iRobot store (opens in new tab).
- Check out iRobot Select: iRobot Select is a membership program that includes a Roomba j7 Plus vacuum, premium protection plan, and dedicated support team. Membership costs $29/month and you can upgrade to a new Roomba every 3 years. You can learn more about iRobot Select at iRobot's website (opens in new tab).
How to use iRobot coupon codes
After adding an item to your cart, choose the "view cart" option instead of the "checkout" option. If you choose the latter, you'll be taken through the checkout process and you won't have the option to use an iRobot coupon code. If you choose the "view cart" option, you'll be taken to a new page where you'll see a "Promo Code" field. The promo code section is located underneath the "Order Summary" section of your cart.
What is the best Roomba to buy?
The best Roomba to buy depends on your budget and needs. However, if you want the best overall Roomba, you'll want to check out the Roomba j7 Plus. In our Roomba j7 Plus review, we liked the device's excellent obstacle avoidance and redesigned Clean Base. The Roomba j7 Plus' mapping prowess and cleaning smarts are also worth noting. It performed nearly as well as the pricier iRobot Roomba s9+, but includes obstacle avoidance and a more attractive Clean Base
If you want the best budget Roomba, you'll want to check out the Roomba 675. In our Roomba 675 review, we said it has features found on more expensive robot vacuums, but at a more budget-friendly price. That said there are better options, such as the Shark R85 or V3S (especially if you're cleaning pet hair). Otherwise, the Roomba 675 is a solid pick.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
About iRobot
iRobot is a Massachusetts-based company known for its line of robot vacuums. The company manufactures robot vacs, robot moppers, and other cleaning devices. The company was first founded in 1990 by three members of MIT's Artificial Intelligence Lab. Since releasing its first Roomba in 2002, iRobot has created dozens of robot vacs. Some of the best Roombas include the Roomba j7 Plus, Roomba 675, and the Braava jet 240. Most of the robots include a docking station, which they autonomously park at when they need to charge. Many Roombas work in conjunction with iRobot accessories that use both IR and RF technology.
Written by
