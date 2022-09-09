FAQs

What are Logitech promo codes? Logitech promo codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold by Logitech. This includes wireless keyboard, webcams, gaming mice, and more. When available, Logitech promo codes can be entered during the final stage of checkout.

Does Logitech offer free shipping? Logitech offers free standard shipping on orders priced $29 or more. Expedited shipping is available on select products for an additional cost.

What is Logitech's return policy? Logitech offers a 30-day money back guarantee. The refund includes the purchase price and original shipping charges. Note: Engraved orders are not eligible for refund or exchange.

Does Logitech offer a student discount? Logitech offers a student discount that takes 25% off all products. You'll need to register and confirm your student status using UNiDAYS. You can learn more about the discount via the Logitech Student Discount page (opens in new tab).

How do I contact Logitech customer service? Consumers can reach Logitech via their Contact Us (opens in new tab) page and select the type of query you need help with. Additionally, you can contact Logitech weekdays from 8 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT at 510-795-8500.

Logitech hints and tips

In addition to Logitech coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Logitech.

Sign up for the newsletter: When you sign up for the newsletter, you'll get first dibs on Logitech specials and promos.

When you sign up for the newsletter, you'll get first dibs on Logitech specials and promos. Take advantage of annual sales: Like many retailers, Logitech offers annual sales during the holidays, such as Black Friday. Many of their most popular products tend to see big discounts at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Like many retailers, Logitech offers annual sales during the holidays, such as Black Friday. Many of their most popular products tend to see big discounts at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Shop Logitech deals: The Logitech website has a special section dedicated to deals, promos, and freebies. Sales can vary from free mats with select products to free travel cases with select mice. You can browse the latest offers via the Logitech website (opens in new tab) .

How to use Logitech promo codes

To use your Logitech promo codes you'll need to start the checkout process and proceed to the final stage. Just before reviewing your order, you'll see a section titled "Order Summary." Below that is a line titled "Promo Code." Click on it and manually enter your Logitech promo code to activate your savings.

What are the best Logitech devices?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Computer Speakers: The Logitech G560 hold a spot in our list of the best computer speakers. In our Logitech G560 review, we said the Editor's Choice gaming speakers offer booming sound and plenty of style. In our tests, they provided rich, immersive sound, regardless of the genre. Whether using DTS 7.1 surround sound (with a preset gaming EQ profile) or standard stereo, the speakers broadcast the full range of everything we needed to hear: voice work, sound effects, and music.

Gaming keyboard: When it comes to the best gaming keyboard, Logitech once again holds a spot on our list. The Editor's Choice Logitech G915 is our top choice if you want a top-of-the-line wireless gaming keyboard with no compromises. In our Logitech G915 review, we called it a sleek, attractive peripheral with satisfying mechanical switches, cool low-profile key caps, a full media bar, two kinds of wireless connectivity, and generous battery life.

Gaming mouse: The Logitech G502 HERO is the best gaming mouse on the market period. The customizable mouse gets just about everything right, from physical design to software options to optional features. It sports a futuristic, angular design that’s nonetheless extremely comfortable to hold for long periods of time. Thanks to the Logitech G Hub software, it’s also easy to set up custom profiles for each game you like to play.

Webcams: The Logitech C920s Pro HD is one of the best webcams you can buy. In our Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam review, we called it a great webcam priced just right. We also like that it comes with privacy shutter. If you want a webcam that offers more than just the basics — but you don’t want to break the bank — the Logitech C920s Pro HD is the sweet spot between the two.