FAQs

What are Layla Sleep coupon codes? Layla Sleep coupon codes are vouchers that can help lower the price of items sold at Layla Sleep. When available, Layla Sleep promo codes can be entered during the checkout process. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal.

Does Layla Sleep offer service discounts? Military, first responders, teachers, and nurses can take advantage of Layla's service discounts. Once eligibility is confirmed, you'll receive a 20% discount on Layla Sleep. You can check eligibility via the Layla Sleep website (opens in new tab).

Does Layla Sleep offer a warranty on mattresses? Yes, when you order a mattress from Layla Sleep you get a lifetime warranty on all materials and workmanship. The warranty covers sagging of more than 1 inch, loss of shape, splitting or cracking of the foam, and loss of mattress height.

Does Layla Sleep offer free shipping? Layla Sleep offers free shipping and free returns on all mattress/bedding purchases. There are there are no return fees and no shipping fees charged.

Layla Sleep hints and tips

In addition to Layla Sleep coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money when shopping at Layla:

Whether you're buying a new mattress or a comforter, Layla Sleep offers frequent discounts year round. If the item you want isn't on sale and there are no Layla coupon codes available, try waiting a few days (if possible) for the next major sale. They're usually no more than just a week away. Take advantage of the 120-night trial: You can try out your new Layla mattress for up to 4 months (120 nights) to see if it's the right mattress for you. If not, you can return it for free.

You can try out your new Layla mattress for up to 4 months (120 nights) to see if it's the right mattress for you. If not, you can return it for free. Shop during major holidays: While Layla Sleep offers sales year round, some of the best mattress discounts are tied to specific holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to follow our mattress sales guide for the best deals of the week during and outside of the holidays.

How to use Layla Sleep coupon codes

Layla Sleep coupon codes can be entered during the first stage of the checkout process. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout page. Below the order summary (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Apply Coupon." Click on and it manually enter your coupon in the resulting field. Then, click on the "Apply Coupon" button and your discount will be immediately shown.

Should I buy a Layla Mattress?

(Image credit: Layla Sleep)

If you're on a budget and don't require bounce of pocket springs, the classic Layla Memory Foam Mattress is your best bet. Infused with copper and double-sided so you can pick the firmness you prefer, it's a high-tech mattress at a very reasonable price.

If you do want that sweet pocket-sprung action, though, you'll want to go for the Layla Hybrid. Sure, it's a little more expensive, but it's more supportive and more bouncy, yet it also eliminates motion transfer so that you can toss and turn all you like.

What are the best Layla products?

(Image credit: Layla)

Layla Memory Foam Mattress: This mattress' big selling point is its copper-infused memory foam, which helps avoid one of the core problems that foam beds suffer from — overheating. The copper helps distribute your heat effectively. Combined with the 'Max Airflow Support Foam' it helps keep you cool and comfortable.

Layla Hybrid Mattress: If you'd rather the bounce and support a sprung mattress can provide, the Layla Hybrid mattress is a better choice. It features a full-length layer of pocket coils that help distribute motion to keep anyone you're sharing with comfy, and it also gives a little more 'life' to the bed. Other than the pocket coils, though, it's much the same as the classic mattress, with excellent cooling properties and copper cleanliness.

Layla Mattress Topper: If you have a mattress that’s too firm, but don't want to replace it, then soften it up with the plush Layla Memory Foam Topper. The foam is designed to condense under your hips, shoulders and back, reducing pressure points for comfier sleep in all positions. The 2-inch thick mattress topper uses copper-infused memory foam to dissipate heat so that it doesn’t pool beneath you. Copper is also naturally antimicrobial, so this is an excellent choice for those who suffer from allergies.

Layla Down Alternative Comforter: This comforter is perfect for hot sleepers looking for the coziness of down without overheating. It comes with a 10oz fill weight and has a 100% cotton shell that remains cool against the skin. This makes it snug and fluffy enough to burrow beneath, yet lightweight to not bake you during the night. We also liked that it's designed to work as a duvet and a comforter.

Layla Kapok Pillow: Copper bedding is designed to wick away body heat and stop the growth of bacteria on your skin. If want to keep comfortable and fresh, then the best pillow for you is the Layla Kapok Pillow. Its outer cover features a polyester/viscose blend with copper fibers woven in for cooling and antimicrobial properties. The inner fill is a blend of reactive memory foam and lightweight Kapok fibers. The result is a high loft that's ideal for most side sleepers, but you can remove and adjust the fill to your liking.