FAQs

Does Emma offer free shipping? Emma Sleep offers free shipping on all orders. The company has partnered with UPS and FedEx to ship its products.

How long is the Emma free trial? Emma Sleep gives consumers a 365-night trial on all of its mattresses. It's among the most generous trials we've seen. Pillows, mattress protectors, and upholstered bed frames include a 60-night trial. Items returned must be free of significant stains, tears, or other soiling including odors.

What is Emma's mattress warranty? Every Emma mattress is backed by a 10-year guaranteed warranty. In the event you need to return your mattress, Emma's customer service team will facilitate the process. Returns are free.

Can I read an Emma Sleep review? Here on Tom's Guide, we've rated Emma Sleep mattresses as some of the best on the market, and have even compared their mattress in a box with their biggest competitor in our Simba vs Emma review.

Is the Emma mattress animal-friendly? The Emma Original mattress is 100% vegan and doesn't contain any animal-based materials. In addition, the foams used to make the Emma Original mattress are CertiPUR-US certified. The CertiPUR-US foam certification program was established to combat substandard foams imported from other countries. In some cases, these substandard foams contained substances that had been banned in the U.S. or were listed as potentially being harmful.

How do I contact Emma customer service? Emma Sleep customer service is available 24/7. They can be reached via phone at (855)-580-EMMA. You can also reach them via chat or e-mail.

Emma hints and tips

Emma Sleep discount codes are just one way to save at Emma. Here are other ways you can save on your next purchase:

Sign up for newsletters: Emma Sleep will occasionally send you newsletters with news, deals, and promotions. You can sign up on the Emma homepage to receive the newsletters.

Look for deals on Emma beds: Emma Sleep frequently offers sales on its beds and other products. Make sure to follow our Emma mattress sales guide for the best sales each week.

How to use Emma Sleep discount codes

Emma Sleep discount codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Below the "subtotal," you'll see a field labeled "Type Promo Code Here." Manually enter your code, click "Apply," and your discount will shown immediately.

What are the best Emma mattresses?

(Image credit: Emma)

Emma Original Mattress: The Emma Original is one of the most popular boxed mattresses on the market. In our Emma mattress review, we found it was comfortable for all sleep positions and isolates motion well, which is great if you share your bed with a restless sleeper. However, the bed's biggest selling point is its low price. Overall, it's a brilliant mid-range memory foam mattress that could make a big difference to your quality of sleep.

Emma CliMax Hybrid: This medium-firm mattress is designed for heavier sleepers and couples. We named it the best mattress for heavy people. It has three foam layers including an Airgocell comfort layer and Climax transition layer with over 100 supporting points and 5-zoned contouring for pressure relief. There's also a little bounce provided by pocket spring layer packed with 4.7-inch coils.

Emma Divan Bed: Available in the UK only, the Emma Divan Bed provides a stable base for most mattresses. Its biggest selling point is the two integrated drawers for discreet in-bed storage. In our Emma Divan Bed review, we found it was sturdy, supportive and stylish, and it's cheaper than comparable mid-range divans.

Emma Sofa Bed: This sofa bed could very well be the first ever sofa-bed from a company known for its excellent mattresses. Whether as a couch or as a bed, the Emma Sofa Bed is supremely comfortable, albeit on the firm side. Take note: this sofa-bed is only available for purchase in Australia at the moment. Check out our Emma Sofa Bed review for our full thoughts.