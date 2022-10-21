FAQs

What are Anker discounts codes? Anker discounts codes are digital coupons that can be used to lower the price of Anker cables, chargers, and other peripherals. When available, Anker discounts codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart.

Does Anker offer free shipping? Anker offers free shipping on all orders. Delivery takes between three to seven days. Amazon is Anker's logistics partner. The e-comm giant will choose the carrier that best works for the customer and their shipping address.

What is Anker's return policy? Anker offers a 30-day money back guarantee. Undamaged products may be returned for a full refund for any reason within 30 days of the date of purchase. Items must include original packaging and they must include all accessories and packaging.

What is Anker's warranty policy? Anker's warranties vary based on the item you've purchased. For instance, cables, hubs/adapters, and batteries include an 18-month warranty. Meanwhile, home care devices come with a 12 to 15-month policy. You can browse all of Anker's warranty policies via the Anker website (opens in new tab).

Does Anker offer corporate discounts? Anker offers corporate discounts for approved businesses who purchase 10 or more units. Discounts can range from 2% to 18% off. Eligible brands include Anker, eufy, Nebula, soundcore, and AnkerWork. You can browse all eligible devices via the Anker website (opens in new tab).

Does Anker offer student discounts? Students can get a 15% discount on all Anker purchases. Current students must verify their eligibility via Student Beans. The student discount code can at times be combined with current sale price. You can find out more via the Anker/Student website (opens in new tab).

Anker Hints and Tips

In addition to Anker discount codes, there are various other ways to save money on your next Anker purchase.

Look for deals from other retailers: Amazon, Best Buy, and Kohl's are just a handful of retailers that also sell Anker products. If you don't see the item you want on sale at Anker, you can check partner stores for better pricing.

Check out the discount section: Shoppers looking to save money on Anker products can save big when shopping the Anker discounts section. Discounts can take up to 40% off your purchase or knock $20 off orders of $100 or more. You can browse the latest Anker deals via the Anker website (opens in new tab) .

Sign up for promotional e-mails: Anker frequently sends out newsletters and e-mails with promotions and sales. The company also gives member-only perks.

Shop Anker's Power Deals: Power Deals are rotating discounts on a wide assortment of Anker devices. These sales offer up to $200 off solar panels, generators, and more. You can shop all Power Deals on Anker's website (opens in new tab) .

How to use Anker discounts codes

Anker discounts codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. On the right column of your shopping cart (below the "total"), you'll find a section that says "Enter Promo Code." Click on the text and a new field will show up below it. Manually enter your Anker coupon, click "Apply," and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best Anker products?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

PowerCore Slim 1000: The Anker PowerCore Slim 1000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. Its charging times were fast (21% in 15 minutes, 76% in an hour) and its overall time to fill an iPhone 12 was 1 hour and 56 minutes. If you only need to charge one device at a time, the Slim 10000 that is the way to go.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000mAh: This 20,000 mAh, 12-ounce brick is lighter than comparable bricks by a few ounces. Its other win is including a USB-C input for faster charging of the brick. Anyone who is looking to primarily charge their own phone and wants a high-capacity pack so they need to refuel less frequently will appreciate the more-portable weight.

Anker PowerCore 5000: The tube-shaped PowerCore 5000 isn't the fastest charger around, but its small size and 4.7-ounce weight make it ideal for taking on the road. It's also great in that it offers fast short-term charging for those times you need to juice up rapidly.

Anker PowerConf C200 Webcam: The Editor's Choice Anker PowerConf C200 Webcam offers 2K resolution and is powerful enough for any home office. It's one of the best webcams you'll find for under $100. In our Anker PowerConf C200 Webcam review, we called it a budget-friendly webcam that doesn’t skimp on useful features. We also found its 5MP camera sensor was great at accurately displaying colors.

Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam: The PowerConf C300 is designed for business use. It has a sharp 1080p camera that can record at up to 60 frames per second and an adjustable field of view that can be as narrow as 78 degrees or as wide as 115 degrees. In our Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam review, we loved its Auto Frame mode, which is particularly useful if you move around a lot during conference calls.