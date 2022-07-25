FAQs

What are Razer promo codes? Razer coupon codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold by Razer. When available, Razer promo codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will then be applied/displayed during the final page of checkout.

Does Razer offer free shipping? Razer offers free shipping on orders priced over $79. Purchased priced under $79 will incur a $10 shipping cost. Razer also offers expedited shipping starting at $20. You can see Razer's shipping fees on the Razer website (opens in new tab).

Does Razer offer discounts? Razer offers a student discount program. Education benefits include 20% off Razer peripherals, gear, apparel, and accessories. Likewise, eligible members will get 20% off PC components, 5% off laptops/monitors, and 10% off gaming chairs. You can learn more about the Razer Education Program on Razer's website (opens in new tab). You must be a current student, employed teacher, or employed staff of an eligible university, college, technical school, or high school to receive the discount.

Whats is the Razer Heroes Program The Razer Heroes Program is a special discount for military, first responders, medical providers, and teachers. Once select criteria is met, you'll get 15% off Razer peripherals and accessories and 5% off Razer desktops and laptops. You can learn about the Razer Heroes Program via the Razer website (opens in new tab).

What is Razer's return policy? You can return Razer products purchased from the Razer store within 14 days of purchase. The device must be returned in its original condition and packaging. For Razer gaming chairs, you're responsible for packing, shipping, and labelling the gaming chair as "Returned Goods" together with the shipping label provided in the original packaging. You can learn more about Razer's return policy on the Razer website (opens in new tab).

What is RazerCare? All new Razer products come with hardware repair coverage via their limited warranty. RazerCare is a protection plan that extends that coverage. Other benefits of RazerCare include free two-way shipping for repairs, 24-hour claim support, repairs by Razer-authorized centers, and more. You can learn more about Razer Care via Razer's website (opens in new tab).

What are Razer Rewards? Razer Rewards is a loyalty program that rewards you for purchases made on the Razer website. Members earn Razer Silver for their purchases based on the level they are in at the time of purchase. Members who spent $500 in the calendar year will be automatically upgraded to Level 2 and will be entitled to Level 2 privileges. Members who spend $1,500 in the calendar year will be automatically upgraded to Level 3 and will be entitled to Level 3 privileges. You can learn more about Razer Rewards via Razer's website (opens in new tab).

Razer hints and tips

In addition to Razer coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Razer.

Shop Razer Last Chance: Razer Last Chance is a store that offers classic Razer gear at discounted prices. Discounts can include up to 30% off gaming mice, keyboards, and more. These are new items and they all come with a full warranty. Shop Razer Last Chance here (opens in new tab) .

Razer offers discounts when you buy select Razer bundles. For instance, you can get 10% off your purchase when you buy a Razer laptop with select Razer Skin. You can shop all Razer Bundles via Razer's website . Take advantage of annual sales: Like many retailers, Razer offers annual sales during the holidays, such as Black Friday and during back to school season. You can check their current deals via the Razer website (opens in new tab) .

How to use Razer coupon codes

During the checkout process, you'll see a field titled "Have a promo code?" underneath your order summary. Click on the text and a field appears where you can type in your Razer coupon code. The savings will be automatically applied.

What are the best Razer devices?

(Image credit: Razer)

Gaming Mouse: If you're looking for the best gaming mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V2 is one of our favorites and our pick for the best all-purpose gaming mouse. In our Razer DeathAdder V2 review, we gave the Editor's Choice mouse a solid recommendation saying it features a comfortable grip, plenty of programmable buttons, customizable RGB lighting, and excellent performance across a variety of genres.

Gaming keyboard: When it comes to the best gaming keyboard, the Razer Cynosa V2 is tough to beat. In our Razer Cynosa V2 review, we called it an inexpensive gaming keyboard that's suitable for newcomers to the world of PC gaming. If you've spent most of your money on a fancy PC and need to go light on accessories, the Cynosa V2 is a fine choice.

Gaming laptop: It's not cheap, but the Razer Blade 14 is the best 14-inch gaming laptop you can buy and one of the best gaming laptops we've reviewed. In our Razer Blade 14 review, we called it a compact gaming powerhouse with excellent performance and a lightweight design.