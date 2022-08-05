FAQs

What are Sonos promo codes? Sonos promo codes are hidden coupons that can be used to lower the price of Sonos audio products. When available, Sonos coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart.

Does Sonos offer free shipping? Sonos offers free shipping on all orders. Products that are in-stock typically ship out the same day if your order is placed by 11 a.m. local time. It's worth noting that Sonos doesn't offer Saturday, Sunday, or holiday deliveries or shipping. (Third party/authorized Sonos retailers might offer weekend delivery).

What is the Sonos return policy? Sonos makes it easy to return items you're not happy with. Consumers get a 45-day window to return Sonos products. Return shipping is free and you'll receive a full refund. The device must be returned in the original Sonos packaging, with all materials included, and in new or as-new condition. You can learn more about the Sonos return policy via the Sonos website (opens in new tab).

What is the Sonos warranty? Sonos offers a 1-year warranty on all products sold. The Sonos Warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship in every Sonos product from the date of shipment from Sonos or the date of the original retail purchase from an Authorized Sonos Dealer.

Is there a Sonos store near me? Sonos products can be purchased throughout the country via authorized dealers. These stores allow you to browse, shop, or pickup purchases. You can look for local stores via Sonos' website (opens in new tab).

Does Sonos offer service discounts? Sonos offers discounts to front-line responders and students. Both can get 15% off their Sonos purchases upon verification. Frontline workers can check their eligibility via this Sonos page (opens in new tab), whereas students can check their eligibility via this Sonos page (opens in new tab).

What is the Sonos upgrade program? The Sonos Upgrade Program lets you trade in your old Sonos gear for new equipment. (It's free to join). Once logged into your account, you'll see qualifying products and the type of discount/credit they can get. Discounts can range up to 30% off new gear. You can visit the Sonos Upgrade website for more details (opens in new tab).

Sonos Hints and Tips

In addition to Sonos promo codes, there are various other ways to save money at Sonos.

Don't be afraid of refurbished: Shoppers looking to save money on Sonos devices can save by shopping the Sonos Certified Refurbished Outlet (opens in new tab) . All refurbished items undergo strict inspection by Sonos and include the same 1-year warranty featured with new products. They also come with original Sonos packaging.

Sign up for promotional e-mails: Like many retailers, Sonos frequently sends out e-mails notifying consumers of upcoming sales and Sonos promotion codes. You can sign up via the Sonos homepage.

Look for deals from authorized retailers: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a handful of retailers that also offer Sonos products. Discounts can range from $20 to over $200 off.

Shop the Last Chance store: If you don't mind owning older Sonos devices, the Sonos website has a page dedicated to previous-gen gear (opens in new tab) .

How to use Sonos promo codes

Sonos promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. On the right column of your shopping cart (below the "Checkout now" button), you'll find a small section that says "Have a promo code?" Manually enter your Sonos coupon, click the ">" icon, and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best Sonos products?

Sonos One: The Sonos One is one of the best smart speakers you can buy. In our Sonos One review, we called it the Editor's Choice speaker the best pick for audiophiles. The speaker churns out tunes that sound like they were coming from a much larger device. You can pair two of the Ones for true stereo sound, or link them with other Sonos speakers for whole-home audio. We also like that you can stream audio from hundreds of streaming services, from well-known sources like Spotify to more obscure channels. And, the Sonos One can be set up to use either Alexa or Google Assistant.

Sonos Arc: Audiophiles, listen up. The Sonos Arc is the speaker you want if you're in the market for the best soundbar around. In our Sonos Arc review, we said it delivers everything Sonos customers have come to expect from the audio company. Its Dolby Atmos support and speech enhancement feature bring the movie theater experience straight to your living room.

Sonos Ray: The new Sonos Ray is one of the best soundbars you can buy. While marketed as an affordable option, it packs a powerful punch. In our Sonos Ray review, we said it offers sound that's unified, confident, and detailed. It's compatible with Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Digital Surround information and it’s got the punch to propel a Hollywood blockbuster forwards, and the ability to make sure you never miss a moment’s nuance where dialogue is concerned. It’s also great when used as a music speaker.

Sonos Move: The Sonos Move is built for both indoor and outdoor use. In our Sonos Move review, we named it one of the best waterproof speakers and a more powerful alternative to the Sonos Roam. We also like that it supports Alexa, Google Assistant, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Plus, its IP56 rating means it can cope with heavy rainfall as well as dust, so you can take it into your backyard or front deck with confidence.

Sonos Roam: The Sonos Roam is a more affordable and tougher version of the Sonos Move. At less than half the price of the Move, it’s a great choice if you want to stay within the Sonos ecosystem of interconnected speakers. In our Sonos Roam review, we called the Editor's Choice speaker the portable Sonos speaker we've been waiting for.