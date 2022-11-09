Soccer streams: best VPNs for World Cup 2022

Soccer fans around the world are counting down the days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts. Taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 32 countries are getting ready to battle it out for the highest honor in international soccer.

It's a spectacle that you quite simply cannot miss. However, if you're in North America during the competition, finding a World Cup live stream could be a little tricky – unless you've got the aid of one of the best VPN services of 2022.

By using a World Cup VPN, you can mask your real location and appear as if you're on the other side of the globe in seconds. This means that you can keep up with every match when traveling abroad, for example. Or, you can switch between different commentaries with a click.

With so many providers on the market choosing the top VPN to watch the 2022 World Cup could seem tricky. But there's no need to fret – just keep reading to discover what the best three soccer stream VPNs are today.

ExpressVPN is the best option if you're looking for a powerful and reliable VPN for soccer streams. A wide array of easy-to-use apps (even for routers), great speeds and some of the best unblocking performance we've tested, it ticks every box. Plus, Tom's Guide readers can now claim three months free on a 12-month plan.

Perhaps the biggest name in the VPN world, NordVPN's impressive performance makes it another great choice as a World Cup VPN. What's more, it's great value at just $2.99/mo, and you'll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it before you commit.

Surfshark is one of the very cheapest options out there. But low price doesn't certainly mean low quality. It's perfect for streaming, is super secure, and even has unlimited connections to cover all your devices. At just $2.05 a month, you can't complain.

Who needs a World Cup VPN?

The 2022 World Cup is free to watch on a whole host of streaming platforms around the world. These include the British BBC iPlayer and ITV, the Aussie SBS On Demand as well as the JioCinema in India.

You might be wondering why you need a World Cup VPN for live-streaming the matches, then. Well, there are a couple of huge markets where you'll have to pay to watch without one.

USA: For those in the US, the only way to get a stream of the World Cup without a VPN is to sign up to fuboTV. If you're traveling the States and don't fancy paying for yet another streaming service, bagging a soccer stream VPN and watching your home country's coverage (for example, the free-to-use BBC iPlayer) is a great option.

Canada: In the Great White North, cable channel TSN holds exclusive rights to the World Cup. However, if you subscribe to fuboTV, you can use a VPN to change your location to the US and watch every game. Or, of course, you could tap into your home country's coverage anywhere around the world.

More generally, as we mentioned before, a World Cup VPN can be handy to switch between commentaries in different languages. It's also needed if you're traveling abroad and you want to keep accessing your favorite streaming platform wherever you are.

The 3 best soccer stream VPNs for the World Cup:

Once again, in our the last ExpressVPN review we found the provider to be above all its competitors in virtually any type of situation. But, what we like the most is the perfect blend between a great unblocking power, terrific performances and top-notch online security.

With its 3,000 international servers dotted across 94 countries, Express is the perfect soccer stream VPN no matter where you are in the world. And, even though its top speeds dropped down a little this time, with reliable speeds of around 560Mbps, it's still able to deliver great connections for almost every user.

ExpressVPN is also one of the few providers on the market that comes with both a dedicated router app and its very own router VPN Aircove. That's really handy if you want to stream the World Cup via a device that doesn't support VPNs, like a PlayStation. Similarly, its MediaStreamer function makes it super easy to use the servers on your gaming console and/or smart TV.

The provider also implements obfuscation technology to avoid any type of VPN blocks across all its super easy-to-use apps. What's more, its speedy 24/7 customer support is super helpful to guiding you through any issue in no time.

All this is also topped off with terrific security features, top-notch encryption protocols and a strict no-log policy. So, you can be sure that your anonymity is secure on every activity you carry on online. Try it out risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee now to take advantage of our Tom's Guide readers' exclusive deal...

You've probably already heard about NordVPN as a secure and reliable provider. And, our last NordVPN review comprehensively confirmed the reputation of the big name.

For starters, it boasts a huge network coverage with over 5,600 servers located across 59 worldwide countries. Connection speeds are excellent, reaching peaks of 820Mbps with its WireGuard-based NordLynx. This means that buffering interruptions won't be a problem during any soccer streams.

Its commitment to being one of the best streaming VPNs is also clear with its NordVPN’s SmartPlay technology. This is a Smart DNS service that the provider uses to bypass the geo-restrictions of streaming websites. Even better, apps come with the function enabled by default - so no need of customize any features here.

Even though it doesn't offer a dedicated router app, NordVPN joined forces with FlashRouters to offer a router with its service already built-in. Alternatively, you can set it up manually yourself following one of its many comprehensive guides or transform your laptop into a virtual router instead. Anyway, no need to worry as its speedy 24/7 live support is excellent.

Just like Express, NordVPN also offers super secure double encryption, all the best VPN protocol and some pretty advanced security features like a dedicated IP address and Onion over VPN blending the benefit of Tor with those of its powerful virtual private network.

If you're looking for a secure and reliable VPN for soccer streams without the need to spend the big bucks, look no further: Surfshark rise above its competitors as the best cheap VPN out there. What's more, our latest Surfshark review confirmed once again that low price doesn't translate into low quality.

Its 3,200 servers located across over 100 countries worldwide are perfectly suited to unblocking streaming sites and delivering excellent speeds – in fact, Surfshark ranks #1 on our list of the fastest VPNs this time around. It is worth noting, though, that while it reached staggering peak of 950Mbps when connected to its WireGuard protocol, top speeds were below average with OpenVPN.

Another huge factor that makes Surfshark stands out from the crowd is the fact that it offers unlimited connections. You can install it and use it on as many devices you want with one subscription, and the provider might be just the perfect World Cup VPN to share with friends and family for cutting costs.

Just like Nord, Surfshark doesn't have a dedicated router app but its helpful 24/7 support will assist you with any setup issue. Plus, connecting through a virtual router is a super easy and valuable option. Its apps are all super easy to use, too.

Despite lacking of a couple of the high-end security features of the class leaders, Surfshark still comes with plenty of function to keep you safe. And, if you are looking for a versatile security bundle, check out its affordable Surfshark One package.

Best World Cup VPN FAQ

How can I watch soccer with a VPN? Using a VPN to stream soccer is really easy. Start by signing-in for your favorite service and downloading the app on your chosen device. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best service for watching the World Cup. To spoof your location, connect to a server located in the country where your desired streaming platform is available. For instance, a UK-based server to watch the World Cup on BBC iPlayer, or an Australian one to watch on SBS On Demand. At this point, your real IP location will be hidden and it'll appear as if you actually are watching the match from the UK or Australia. Just sit back, relax and get ready to support your favorite team.

How to watch World Cup 2022 free? Amongst others, you can watch streams of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for free on BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub if you are in the UK, on SBS on Demand in Austarlia and on JioCinema for Indian fans. You can also get a free trial on fuboTV (opens in new tab) if you are living in the US.

What to look for in the best World Cup VPN? As you need to use your VPN to stream soccer no matter where you are in the world, you must make sure beforehand that your software successfully unblocks all the major streaming platforms. You need to look out for reliable and fast connection speeds, too. No one likes waiting for streams to buffer. Other factors to consider are its network coverage across the world, simultaneous device allowance, app compatibility and customer support.