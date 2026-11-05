Meta's Muse AI can do TikTok dances now and it's coming to your Instagram Stories — here's how to use it

Did you ever wish your AI avatar could dance? Meta chief AI officer Alexandr Wang announced the new feature on X, showing how users can turn their personal Muse avatar into a dancing video and share it with friends.

The feature lets people post their dancing Muse to Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp, or save the video to their phone.

Wang also shared a second demonstration showing that users with a connected Instagram account can create the video directly from Instagram Stories.

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It's a playful addition to Muse, Meta's personal AI assistant, which launched in September. While most AI assistants focus on answering questions or completing tasks, Muse also gives users a personalized character they can interact with.

How to make your Muse dance

🚨MUSE FEATURE ALERT🚨 you can now make your muse dance 💃 ✨ on your Muse chat, just click on your muse, then hit the share button in the top right, and share your Muse dancing to Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, or save it! forget TikTok dances, it’s muse’s turn😇 https://t.co/qLwRGUXzqlNovember 3, 2026

You don't need a separate video editing app to try the feature. Simply open the Muse app and go to your chat. Then do the following:

Tap your Muse avatar.

Select the share button in the upper-right corner.

Choose to share the dancing video to Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp, or save it to your device.

If your Muse is connected to Instagram, Wang says you can also open Instagram, create a new Story and select your Muse to make it dance.

Meta hasn't specified whether the feature is available in every region or whether any account restrictions apply.

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Meta wants your AI assistant in your social feed

The update gives Muse a role beyond the usual AI chatbot experience. More than just interacting with a private assistant, Muse is meant for users to share with their friends.

It's a natural fit for Meta, which already owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. Bringing Muse into those apps makes it easier for users to share AI-generated content without relying on a separate video-generation service.

The dancing feature gives people another reason to open the app, experiment with their AI character and share the results. And unlike AI video tools that require users to describe scenes and refine prompts, this feature appears designed around a few taps.

Bottom line

Meta's latest Muse update is just a fun way to get to know Muse, but it also shows how the company is connecting its AI assistant with its social platforms. For anyone who already has a Muse avatar, the feature offers an easy way to create a short, personalized video without starting from scratch.

Give it a try and let me know what you think in the comments.

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