The Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 is just $129 thanks to this early Black Friday deal — at that price, it’s better value than the new Endorphin Speed 6

The Saucony Endorphin Speed has been one of the best running shoes on the market ever since the original launched in 2020.

It’s always been one of the most versatile shoes available thanks to its fast, comfortable ride, and I loved the Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 when I racked up over 60 miles in it for my four-star review.

The new Endorphin Speed 6 just launched, and that’s resulted in some great deals cropping up on the Endorphin Speed 5, which is $129 in the Amazon sale right now.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: was $175 now $129 at Amazon The Endorphin Speed 5 is a super-trainer with a nylon plate and a comfortable but quick ride that makes it ideal for all kinds of daily training runs. Most colors and sizes of the shoe are reduced on Amazon right now, making it a better value buy than the new Endorphin Speed 6 in my opinion.

For me that discount makes it the better buy ahead of the new shoe, because although Saucony has made some changes to the Endorphin Speed 6, the overall ride feel is still similar based on my early testing.

What are the key changes to the Saucony Endorphin Speed 6?

(Image credit: Future)

The main change made to the Endorphin Speed 6 is that it uses a new midsole foam called PWRRUN PBX, which is meant to be a little lighter and softer than the PWRRUN PB foam on the Endorphin Speed 5.

Saucony also slightly increased the midsole stack height in the new shoe by 2mm, so it is a little more cushioned all round than the Endorphin Speed 5, while also making minor updates to the upper and outsole, and adjusting the shape of the nylon plate in the midsole.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 vs Endorphin Speed 6

(Image credit: Future)

On paper the updates sound significant with the new shoe, but when I did my first run in the Endorphin Speed 6 it certainly felt very familiar.

The midsole foam is a little softer, but still quite firm, and the Speedroll rocker on the shoe pushes you smoothly onto your forefoot at both easy and faster paces.

I very much enjoyed the run in the Speed 6, but I was surprised how similar to the Speed 5 it felt, so I actually ran in both shoes at the same time to compare them directly.

(Image credit: Future)

There are slight differences – the new shoe is marginally softer at the heel in particular — but overall I do think they have a similar ride feel.

While the Speed 6 might be a slight upgrade overall, I’d certainly be happy grabbing the older shoe in the sale for $50 less, since the Endorphin Speed 6 will set you back $180 right now.