3 new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week — including an intense disaster movie from the director of ‘Independence Day’ (Nov. 5-11)

Netflix’s slate for November 2026 is very heavy on the holiday-themed movies, but don’t worry, thriller fans, I’ve still been able to find a few exciting and intense recent arrivals for you to stream this week. If you’re not ready to deck the halls yet, watch these thrillers instead.

My thriller picks on Netflix this week include a blockbuster disaster movie that sees the world, and specifically New York City, battered by extreme weather. Or how about a crime drama based on true events in which the FBI hunts for a notorious bank robber. And speaking of criminals, there’s also a 2026 thriller that’s very “Bonnie and Clyde” coded.

These are the latest thriller movies added to the Netflix library. Get them on your watchlist if you want to inject a dose of excitement into your weekly streaming. And be sure to also check out my guide to the 3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week as well.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘The Day After Tomorrow’ (2004)

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"Independence Day" director Roland Emmerich has a keen understanding of disaster movies, and, to me, his best effort in the genre isn't the one where Will Smith punches an alien in the face, but “The Day After Tomorrow.” I’ll admit, my appreciation for this movie is definitely due to nostalgia. I vividly remember renting this movie on VHS from Blockbuster. Now quite a bit older (and hopefully wiser?), I can see the flaws, but still argue this movie offers simple thrills as it depicts a world under siege by extreme weather.

Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) is an expert climatologist whose warnings of impending environmental disaster are ignored by the United Nations. This proves to be a huge error in judgment when superstorms roll in, triggering global natural disasters. Jack’s concern is rescuing his son, Sam (Jack Gyllenhaal), who is trapped in New York. “The Day After Tomorrow” is certainly silly, but the excellent special effects save it from disaster.

Watch "The Day After Tomorrow" on Netflix now

‘Public Enemies’ (2009)

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Johnny Depp is making his big-screen comeback this month as Scrooge in the latest cinematic retelling of “A Christmas Carol,” “Ebenezer.” So, in a roundabout way, that makes the recent addition of “Public Enemies” to Netflix’s movie library a little timely. The biographical drama might not rank among Depp’s most iconic movies, but it’s a lengthy crime epic from Michael Mann, the acclaimed director of the ‘90s thriller classic “Heat.”

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Inspired by true events and based on Bryan Burrough’s book of the same name, the movie is set in 1930s Chicago during the Great Depression. In this powderkeg environment, bank robber John Dillinger (Depp) thrives, leading FBI director J. Edgar Hoover (Billy Crudup) to brand Dillinger the very first “Public Enemy Number One.” In an effort to stop his crime spree, FBI agent Melvin Purvis (Bale) is assigned to bring him in, dead or alive.

Watch "Public Enemies" on Netflix now

‘Carolina Caroline’ (2026)

Carolina Caroline - Official Trailer | Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner | In Theaters June 5 - YouTube Watch On

Every year, a few great movies fly under the radar, and even with a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, “Caroline Caroline’s” box office takings during its theatrical run amounted to around $380,000. A huge sum for you or me, but in Hollywood terms, it’s not even pocket change. But a good movie always deserves a second chance, and that’s what “Caroline Caroline” is getting this week as the acclaimed thriller heads to Netflix.

Taking some pretty clear inspiration from “Bonnie and Clyde,” this movie stars Samara Weaving as a gas station attendant in rural Texas. Frustrated with her life, she impulsively skips town with Oliver (Kyle Callner), a charismatic con man. The pair begin a crime spree across the American South, performing scams, schemes and even heists. But as the law circles in, their steamy romance looks certain to end in tragedy.

Watch "Carolina Caroline" on Netflix starting November 6

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