I upgraded to a king mattress — here’s why you should do the same this Black Friday

I always thought a king size mattress was out of reach for two reasons: they're too expensive and my bedroom is too small. Well, I took the plunge anyway, taking advantage of the king size mattress sales to upgrade my bed with a luxuriously big king mattress.

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep means considering support, comfort, price and design. But you should also think about size. I realized that in the room, the difference between a queen and a king size is minimal. But at night, upgrading to a king mattress makes a noticeable difference to my sleep health. And with many great mattresses less than $500 for a king size, upgrading my bed was the best decision I could have made.

With the Black Friday mattress sales landing, offering huge discounts on top-rated beds, you may be considering a new mattress. Why not make it a king? This is the time to invest, so as well as exploring the best king mattress deals available, I’m sharing how a king size mattress has benefited my sleep.

How big is a king mattress?

Some people think you can only get a king size mattress if you have a huge bedroom with plenty of space to spare. But the difference between a queen and a king is actually very minimal.

The dimensions of a king size mattress are:

76” x 80” (150cm x 200cm)

While the dimensions of other bed sizes are:

Twin: 38” x 75”

38” x 75” Twin XL : 38” x 80”

: 38” x 80” Full: 54”x 80”

54”x 80” Queen: 60” x 80”

60” x 80” King: 76” x 80”

76” x 80” Cal King: 72” x 84”

So a king size is only 16” wider than a queen. When you split that between each side of the bed, it really doesn’t make that much difference to how big the bed looks in comparison to the room. If you've have no problem moving around the room with a queen bed, you shouldn't struggle for space with a king.

3 ways a king mattress helped my sleep

Despite living in a tiny apartment, I upgraded to a king size mattress. And I wouldn’t change a thing. Here’s why.

1. I’m not woken up by my partner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The extra bit of space created between me and my partner by a king size mattress makes all the difference. We work on different schedules, so I’m often asleep before he comes to bed. Now we have more room I notice his night time movement a lot less and I often sleep right through him getting in and out of bed.

Alongside this, we no longer wake each other up in the night asking for more space. The endless argument of who's taking up more than their fair share of the mattress is finally coming to an end! I also think the extra space makes motion transfer less noticeable, so tossing and turning has less of an impact on our sleep. In fact, being a restless sleeper is a sign you should upgrade a queen mattress to a king.

2. It doesn’t make a difference to our bedroom

Reducing the space we have in our bedroom by any amount feels significant, because it’s so small. Admittedly, I had doubts when I ordered a king size bed frame and mattress. But I trusted the fact that it was only a few inches difference either side of the bed. And I’m glad I did.

Once set up, me and my partner started questioning whether we were accidentally sent a queen size, or even a full, because it didn’t feel any different to the UK double we had before. And even though we might have lost a few inches in floor space, the added storage room underneath the bed feels like its own blessing.

3. It feels luxurious

While the extra inches of mattress don’t look that significant, they certainly feel it. Stretching out on a big king mattress is a little slice of luxury. My sleep has improved, and our bedroom suddenly felt like an indulgent hotel bed.

From my experience, if you’re going to take advantage of the Black Friday sales to invest in something a little more luxurious than you normally would, a mattress is a great choice. You’re investing in your overall health and wellbeing and, as I've discovered, it makes a huge difference.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a king mattress?

Aside from space, the other important consideration when upgrading your mattress is price. There isn’t any way around it: king mattresses come with a premium price tag. If you’re working with a lower budget but you still want a king size, make sure to check out our best cheap mattress guide.

It contains plenty of high-quality, entry-level mattresses from well respected brands, and many kings come under $1,000. For example, the Siena Memory Foam mattress makes our best king size mattress guide and with the current Black Friday Sale you can get a king for just $499 (was $976). You can find out if it’s for you in our Siena Memory Foam mattress review.

Right now is the best time to invest in your next bed. The Black Friday mattress sales are landing and every day we’re seeing bigger and better discounts from top-rated mattress companies. This means you can get some of the best luxury mattresses in a king size for the lowest prices of the year.

There are various sale events throughout the year, like Memorial Day and Presidents Day, which are also a good time to invest in a new mattress. But our sleep team tracks mattress prices throughout the year and we've seen the biggest discounts reserved for Black Friday.

Top 3 king mattress deals in the Black Friday sales

Saatva Classic: was $2,595 $2,195 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is rated as this year’s best hybrid mattress, and it’s generally considered one of the best mattresses worldwide. The memory foam lumbar crown provides excellent targeted back support. Combine this with the steel base coil unit and you can get an adaptive, responsive surface, along with the euro pillow top for pressure relief. It scored incredibly highly in our Saatva Classic mattress review, which is why it earns it’s top spot in our best mattress guide. The Saatva Black Friday mattress sale takes $400 off sitewide when you spend over $1,000, bringing a king size Saatva Classic down to $2,195. You’ll also get a forever warranty, free white glove delivery, and a 365-night sleep trial to make sure it’s the perfect choice for you.

DreamCloud mattress: was $1,963 $885 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud hybrid mattress is a cheaper alternative to the Saatva Classic. It comes first place in this year’s best mattress in a box guide, thanks to its thick foam layers and 8” wrapped springs that create a surface that adapts to the gentle curves of your body in almost any sleeping position. Our DreamCloud mattress review panel praised the mattress for its ability to alleviate back and joint pain, earning its spot in our best mattress for back pain. The DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sales brings the cost of a king size mattress down to just $885, which, while at the upper end of mid-range mattresses, is still a great price for a king size bed. You’ll get the same perks as Saatva, without the white glove delivery.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was $2,020 $849 at Nectar

The Nectar mattress is an all foam mattress, perfect for those who like the sink-in feeling of memory foam compared to the more responsive hybrid feel of the DreamCloud or Saatva. In fact, this mattress is rated this year’s best memory foam mattress. With 3 layers of high-quality, pressure-relieving memory foam, as well as a cooling cover that wicks away moisture, you’ll stay comfortable night long in any sleeping position. The lead tester for our Nectar mattress review rated the mattress at about a 6.5/10 for firmness, reporting that while offering cradling comfort it also kept the spine aligned. The Nectar Black Friday mattress sales takes over 50% off this mattress, bringing the price of a king down to $849 (was $2,020). You’ll get all the same perks as the DreamCloud mattress.

How much space do you need for a king mattress?

Ideally, you’ll have a bedroom that’s at least 2.7 x 2.7 meters to fit in a king size bed. This won’t give you much space for storage or other furniture in your bedroom, so consider your personal preferences and lifestyle before making a decision.

To figure out if you have enough space for a king size mattress, map out the dimensions in your bedroom and measure the space around it. Be realistic and ensure you have enough space for clothes, bookshelves, and other furniture .