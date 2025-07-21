My husband and I upgraded from a full bed to a queen mattress and it transformed our sleep — here's how

My husband and I are lucky. We don’t argue, we don’t bicker and we enjoy a fun-filled relationship every day. However, on the odd occasion when things get a little *tense*, it’s always because of one thing.

Sleep.

Whether it’s duvet hogging, starfishing or snoring, we’re not compatible sleepers and we seem to wake each other up most nights with our annoying habits.

The result is fatigue, and with both of us being extremely busy, that can lead to stress. So, we decided to overhaul our sleeping set up, ditching our full size mattress for one of the best queen size mattresses of the year, and now we’ve never slept better. Here’s why.

Our bed swap

We were sleeping on a full size, budget Ikea mattress. It wasn’t uncomfortable or bad quality at all, in fact I was impressed with the price considering it was a comfortable, medium-firm hybrid bed that felt supportive enough for both of us.

It wasn’t until we upgraded that we realized just how much better we could do. We ditched the full size bed for a queen, luxury, memory foam mattress.

(Image credit: Future)

Our first impressions were that the queen size bed frame really didn’t seem much bigger than a full (our bedroom at the time was small, and we were worried we were making a mistake, so this was a relief).

Once we got our new mattress on the frame and jumped on, the size difference was immediately noticeable. We spread out and rolled around, enjoying how much space each of us had. It was a result. No impact on the feel of our room, but a huge impact on the feel of our bed.

To really embrace the luxury and give our sleep the best chance, we also invested in a king-size duvet and bamboo bedding to match. How did it change our sleep? Keep reading. Or, to find out more about the mattress, read my Nectar Luxe mattress review.

3 ways upgrading from a full to a queen mattress benefitted our sleep

1. It saved us during a heatwave

First things first, we upgraded before summer and thank god we did. In a full size bed, we couldn’t get enough space between us to cool down on stuffy nights. Without AC and in a first-floor flat with small windows, it was insufferable.

Now, we can sleep comfortably with enough space to stretch out and cool down. I found that even though we swapped to an all foam bed (notorious for trapping heat) it felt cooler than our hybrid because there was more surface area for the heat to escape from.

We also weren’t forced to cuddle for lack of space. We slept at opposite sides of the bed, with as much space between us as possible (yes, we still love each other, but we love our sleep more.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Our differing sleep schedules aren’t an issue

I’m the Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, which involves a fairly standard work schedule — think 9-5, 5 days a week.

My husband on the other hand is a freelance music producer and drum teacher, which results in 3am finishes in the studio when working to tight release dates.

The smaller the bed, the more movement you’ll feel from your partner. So, on our full size mattress, no matter how quiet he was, my husband’s late bedtime would wake me up, having fallen asleep an hour or two before.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the queen size bed is large enough for the movement to be absorbed before it gets to me and wakes me up. Another big factor in this is the material.

14” of memory foam will do a fantastic job of absorbing motion and stopping it from traveling across the bed. A key feature in the best mattresses for couples. Springs and latex, on the other hand is more bouncy, leading to less motion isolation.

For us, this means I have less disrupted sleep and my husband doesn’t have to worry about being greeted by an eye roll and a frustrated sigh when he comes to bed.

3. I can toss and turn (and maybe starfish a little)

I’m a combination sleeper, meaning I don’t have one specific sleep position I stay in night long.

Instead, I love to toss and turn side to side and sometime onto my back. It’s just how I get comfortable. But, as you can imagine, a restless partner isn’t the most relaxing sleep set up.



Now, with that little extra space, I feel I can find any sleeping position I want (including the odd starfish) without impacting my husband’s sleep quality.

And, when my husband himself decides to sleep sideways at the head of the bed (yes, this happens) it’s less disruptive than before.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How the right mattress can lead to better sleep

Waking up and not feeling frustrated with my husband is a nice feeling. For me and him. Better than that is both of us waking up feeling refreshed and well-rested. So, how can the right mattress (and mattress size) lead to better sleep?

Falling asleep fast and sleeping through the night leads to better sleep efficiency which is what we are usually referring to when we say ‘better sleep’.

Common culprits of nighttime awakenings include pressure build up in areas of the body, overheating and a restless partner. The best mattress for your body should accommodate your specific sleep preferences.

For example, the best mattresses for side sleepers will have a more plush feeling that will deliver extra pressure relief for key areas like the shoulders, hips and knees.

Alternatively, if your main sleep gripe is overheating, then the best cooling mattresses integrate tech like GlacioTex and breathable materials like wool, cotton and latex to create a cooler environment.

Ultimately, the right mattress can help you sleep peacefully throughout the night, ensuring you get your recommended seven to nine hours of rest a night.