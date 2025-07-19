Forget tight hips — try these 5 mobility moves to unlock stiff hips and build stronger glutes

Tight hips don’t discriminate. Whether you deem yourself an unofficial athlete with how active you are, or you spend hours sitting at a desk or on the couch, stiff hips can catch up with you. The good news is you can ease that tightness and improve your mobility with just a short series of simple mobility exercises.

You might be thinking, I’m going to tune out if this involves deep squats and endless lunges. Stick with me because I’ve found a routine on the s.z.movement Instagram account led by yoga and Pilates trainer Sara, who has put together five dynamic, flowing mobility moves that keep things interesting and actually improve your range of motion and flexibility.

Before you try this, keep in mind that it’s labelled as an intermediate hip mobility routine. If you’ve done hip mobility exercises before, or you’ve tried a few yoga or Pilates sessions with similar moves, you should be fine to get stuck in. If not, I can point you to some beginner-friendly routines to help you start mobilising your hips safely.

One tip from me, having given the routine a go: it’s a smart idea to do these moves on one of the best yoga mats. A good mat gives you the grip and support you need to move with confidence and stay comfortable the whole time.

Watch this 5-Move Hip Mobility Routine

A post shared by Sara | Yoga & Pilates Teacher (@s.z.movement) A photo posted by on

Wipers x8 each side

x8 each side Knee taps x8 each side

x8 each side Fire hydrant x10 each side

x10 each side Pigeon + leg stretch x8 each side

x8 each side Three-legged dog + side lunge x8 each side

I’ve listed the moves above, but there’s a bit more to each than their names suggest. It took me a few watches of Sara’s demonstrations to really get the hang of them, so I’d recommend watching her videos too if you want to give the routine a proper first try.

What are the benefits of this routine?

If your idea of opening up your hips before or after a workout begins and ends with a few "open the gate" swings or "fire hydrant" exercises, I get it. Those moves are great warm-ups and definitely have their place. But after trying this five-move mobility routine from trainer Sara, I realized that mobilizing your hips should not be limited to just your warm-up because they deserve more regular attention and care.

After trying this, I realized that mobilizing your hips should not be limited to just your warm-up because they deserve more regular attention and care.

This sequence gets into those deep, sticky areas around your hips where tension tends to build from sitting, running, lifting, or simply existing. You’re not just flapping your legs around.

Each move gently guides your hips through a fuller range of motion to help release stiffness and make everything feel less locked up.

At the same time, it activates your glutes, which can sometimes check out when your hips are tight or overworked. Switching them on gives you a stronger foundation. You’ll feel more stable during squats, runs, and everyday movements like climbing stairs or picking something up off the floor.

And while this routine is only five minutes long, regular practice can have a big impact on your posture. Releasing hip tightness and building strength in the right areas helps you move better and stand taller without trying to force it.

If you’re new to hip mobility, we’ve got you covered with this simple exercise that reduces stiffness in your hips and boosts mobility, recommended by a personal trainer. We’ve also shared a simple 12-minute yoga routine that helps relieve hip pain and improve lower body flexibility.

