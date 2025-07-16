Don’t own a smartwatch? Strava’s app update just made phone tracking way better
This new Strava update means better in-app tracking
If you think you’re one of the few people who don’t own one of the best fitness trackers, think again. Strava’s 2024 Year in Sport Trend Report found that nearly three out of four athletes log their activities directly through the Strava app on their phone instead of using a watch.
Now, the app has committed to making tracking with your phone a better, more streamlined experience.
The Record feature is the part of the Strava app you use to start and track your workout, whether running, cycling, or hiking. This update gives it a fresh look and makes it much easier to use when recording activities on your phone.
With the update, you can see your route on a clearer, more detailed map that updates as you move. You’ll also get real-time stats and splits, so you can check your pace and distance without tapping through different screens.
For subscribers, it will also be simpler to chase segments and track laps — perfect if you're motivated by beating your personal bests.
When can you start using the new features?
If you’re on Android, you can try the new Record update today, which includes clearer maps, real-time stats, and live splits.
For iOS users, the update will arrive in the next few weeks. Later this summer, both Android and iOS users will get an added feature that lets you follow your activity on an easy-to-follow map with stats updating in real time as you move.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
More from Tom's Guide
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.