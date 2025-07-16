Don’t own a smartwatch? Strava’s app update just made phone tracking way better

If you think you’re one of the few people who don’t own one of the best fitness trackers, think again. Strava’s 2024 Year in Sport Trend Report found that nearly three out of four athletes log their activities directly through the Strava app on their phone instead of using a watch.

Now, the app has committed to making tracking with your phone a better, more streamlined experience.

The Record feature is the part of the Strava app you use to start and track your workout, whether running, cycling, or hiking. This update gives it a fresh look and makes it much easier to use when recording activities on your phone.

With the update, you can see your route on a clearer, more detailed map that updates as you move. You’ll also get real-time stats and splits, so you can check your pace and distance without tapping through different screens.

For subscribers, it will also be simpler to chase segments and track laps — perfect if you're motivated by beating your personal bests.

When can you start using the new features?

If you’re on Android, you can try the new Record update today, which includes clearer maps, real-time stats, and live splits.

For iOS users, the update will arrive in the next few weeks. Later this summer, both Android and iOS users will get an added feature that lets you follow your activity on an easy-to-follow map with stats updating in real time as you move.

