Ditch crunches — try these 5 kettlebell exercises instead to sculpt your abs, strengthen your core and improve balance

I wish I loved crunches, but I don’t, and I know I’m not alone. Whether you avoid them because they hurt your back, you find them boring, or you just can’t get into a good flow, I’m here to tell you they’re not the only exercise you need to build a strong core.

There is a whole line-up of alternative moves out there, and I’ve found a five-move routine that proves it. This workout comes from one of my favorite online trainers, Britany Williams.

It uses one of the best kettlebells, which really helped me focus on engaging my core to stabilize during the exercises and gave an extra burn.

I’m a big fan of Williams because her workouts are designed for people who don’t have a lot of time, equipment, or space. For example, I was able to do this in twenty minutes from my apartment with just my adjustable kettlebell.

It is undeniably a ripper of a core session (the burn was real), but it's also great for tuning into the hips. With plenty of hinging exercises, it helps increase lower-body mobility, improve posture and prevent injury.

Watch Britany Williams' Kettlebell Core Workout

What are the benefits

Williams’ five-move kettlebell workout is a great way to work your abs and core without feeling like you’re stuck doing the same old crunches on repeat. The mix of lifts, twists and hinges keeps things interesting and makes your core muscles switch on from every angle.

It also helps with balance and mobility because you’re not just lying on the floor — you’re standing, twisting and hinging in ways that wake up your whole core.

The kettlebell adds just enough weight to make you slow down and focus on each rep, so you really feel your abs working to keep you steady instead of rushing through the moves.

Plus, all the lunging and hinging movements in this routine are great for loosening up tight hips. You’re training your core and hips to work together, which can help improve how you move day to day, keep your lower back happy, and even make exercises like squats and deadlifts feel more comfortable.

Quick note: if you’re new to kettlebells, start light. For most beginners, a kettlebell around 3kg to 6kg is plenty to get used to the moves while staying in control. You can always move up once you feel stronger and more confident.

To turn this into something that pays off long term, consistency is key, but variety helps too. Doing this workout a couple of times a week will build core strength and control, but mixing in other exercises keeps things fresh and works different muscles.

Focus on good form, add a bit more weight when it starts to feel easy, and combine your kettlebell sessions with other movements like walking, mobility work, or bodyweight strength training.

