Runners, you need to read this — study suggests a simple training tip could be the key to avoiding injury
Keep this advice in mind to reduce your risk on the run
A new study from Aarhus University has thrown into doubt everything we know about running injuries, suggesting that the most common cause of them is going too far on a single run.
Until now the most common advice for runners looking to avoid injuries was to gradually increase your overall training load each week.
This advice is built into the best running watches, which monitor your acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term) training load to ensure they are balanced and you’re not pushing too hard compared to what your body is able to handle.
However, research done on 5,200 runners found that most injuries don’t develop over time because you’re exceeding a suggested weekly training load, but are caused suddenly by a single workout where you run too far compared to your normal distance.
The longer the run, the bigger the injury risk
The study found that the risk of injury grew when you ran more than 10% further than your longest run from the past 30 days.
If you ran 10-30% further than your longest run in the last 30 days, the injury risk increased by 64%.
The risk of injury increases by 52% if you run 30-100% further than your longest run from the past 30 days, which is interestingly smaller compared to the risk from a 10-30% increase in distance.
Unsurprisingly, if you increase the distance of your run by over 100% compared with your longest run from the last 30 days, it poses the biggest risk of injury, with a 128% increase.
How to use this advice to avoid injury
The takeaways from this study are refreshingly simple — don’t go too far on a single run. If your longest run in the last 30 days was five miles, then don’t suddenly run 10 miles; build up to that distance carefully.
This does tie-in with the advice on training load you get from running watches in some ways, as avoiding big increases in training load each week will usually help to keep the length of your longest runs down.
The lead author on the study, Associate Professor Rasmus Ø. Nielsen from the Department of Public Health at Aarhus University, suggests that watches could use the advice from the research to create new features to help users.
"I imagine, for example, that sports watches with our algorithm will be able to guide runners in real-time during a run and give an alarm if they run a distance where injury risk is high,” says Nielsen.
“Like a traffic light that gives green light if injury risk is low; yellow light if injury risk increases and red light when injury risk becomes high.”
This advice is particularly important for those marathon training, who might well suddenly start doing very long runs to prepare for the 26.2-mile event. Give yourself time to build-up to those 20-milers if you can.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
