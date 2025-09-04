Fitness

Unlock your hips — 3 hip mobility tests you can do from home

Fitness

I teach weightlifting for a living — this is the 5-move mobility routine I teach for unlocking tight hips at any age

Workouts

As a personal trainer, these 3 stretches are essential for healthy hips after 40

Fitness

Doctor-approved — this one stretch saved my tired, achy hips

Fitness

Tight hips? This 15-minute yoga flow features deep hip openers to reduce stiffness and boost flexibility

Fitness

Stiff hips? Personal trainer says this is the one exercise you should do to unstick them and boost flexibility

Fitness