The Black Friday deals have arrived, and although it's only Tuesday, there are already plenty of great discounts on the best action cameras, 360 cameras and vlogging cameras.

I'm Pete, reviews editor here at Tom's Guide and the man in charge of our camera coverage. I test all action and 360 cameras, so I have to keep an eye on pricing throughout the year. This is usually the best time of the year to pick up a deal on action cameras and other gear. After all, it's never too early to start planning out your content for next year!

My favorite deal so far is on, well, my favorite action camera. The DJI Osmo Action 6 is the best action camera around, and is now $70 off at Amazon. This is the latest DJI flagship, so it's the first time I've seen this camera discounted in the U.S., and $70 is nothing to sniff at.

The biggest discount, and arguably best deal around right now, is on the GoPro MAX2 360 camera, which is down 45% from its $499 MSRP to just $274 at Amazon. Crazy value, in all honesty. But there's plenty more where that came from, including vlogging cameras like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 at its lowest ever U.S. price of $373 at Amazon.

I'm only including deals that are actually good. I'm discounting any products (ahem, Insta360 X3, ahem) whose prices have been deliberately hiked before the sales events to make it look like a good deal. Read on for genuinely good savings!

Early Black Friday action camera deals

Lowest price DJI Osmo Action 4: was $299 now $179 at Amazon Don't be fooled by the $299 MSRP — this camera usually sits around the $220. However, at $179, the DJI Osmo Action 4 still just hit its lowest price in the U.S., so there's never been a better time to pick up this little camera. It might be a couple of years old, but if you need professional-looking 4K video for YouTube, it's still plenty capable enough. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest price GoPro MAX2: was $499.99 now $274.99 at Amazon I'm shocked at this one. The GoPro MAX2 is the latest 360 camera from GoPro and a serious contender against the Insta360 X5 and X6, and Osmo 360 II. The fact it's second place in price order on this list is therefore pretty wild. If you want the flexibility of 8K 360 footage, I'm pretty sure this deal right here is the cheapest way there's ever been to get that. Read more Read less ▼

Good deal, but keep watching Insta360 X4 Air: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The X4 Air is the revamped X4 — the first 8K 360 camera. The X4 Air packs some choice updates, namely to its audio (featuring the X5's wind guard) and stripped down weight. It's dropped to $299 before, but never lower, and tends to sit at the $399 MSRP outside of sales events. This is already a good deal, but I'd maybe wait to see if it drops a little further as Black Friday itself approaches. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest price DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was $439 now $373 at Amazon DJI has faced an uphill struggle in the U.S. recently, thanks to its ongoing feud with the government and trade tariffs affecting its pricing. As such, the newer Pocket 4 models are borderline outrageously priced in the U.S. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is still a brilliant choice for content creators though, offering 4K gimbal-stabilized video. This is actually the lowest we've seen it drop (the previous low being $378). Read more Read less ▼

Lowest price DJI Osmo Action 6: was $446 now $376 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Action 6 is the latest and greatest flagship action camera. It's my top pick for action cameras generally, and it's the camera I use personally. It offers the best blend of high-res capture, stabilization, battery life and waterproofing. As this camera is still relatively new, this is the first time we've seen a serious discount in the U.S., and $70 is a decent saving for the best-of-the-best, if you ask me. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest price Insta360 X5: was $549.99 now $439.99 at Amazon I gave the Insta360 X5 our full five stars when I reviewed it in 2025. And it was well deserved. At the time, it was pushing the boundaries of what a 360 camera could do, with 8K/30fps 360 footage, strong internal audio and effective wind reduction. Insta360 gear always has a premium, but this is the lowest price we've seen the X5 drop yet. Read more Read less ▼

Insta360 Luna Pro: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Not satisfied with DJI constantly wearing the 'content creator gimbal camera' crown, Insta360 has had a pop. The Luna Pro offers 8K HDR gimbal-stabilized footage, giving you effortlessly smooth, professional output and plenty of space to crop while maintaining 4K resolution. It's pricey, but since when has cutting edge camera gear been cheap? Again, this is a pretty new camera, so this is the first time we're seeing real sizeable discounts. Read more Read less ▼

Good deal, but keep watching GoPro Mission 1 Pro: was $699 now $599 at Amazon The GoPro Mission 1 Pro is still fairly new, so typically sits around $699, but it's spent a couple of months at $599 recently. So while this is a good deal, it could well drop further as we approach the weekend. Keep an eye out. The Mission 1 Pro is an awesome camera for pros, offering 8K open gate and custom firmware via GoPro Labs. Read more Read less ▼

Insta360 X6: was $699.99 now $629.99 at Amazon The Insta360 X6 is the latest flagship 360 camera from Insta360. It offers improved imaging over the X5, excellent battery life, an OLED display, and is the first Insta360 camera to feature internal storage. This isn't a huge discount, which is to be expected given how new this camera is, but it's still the lowest price we've yet seen the X6 drop. Read more Read less ▼

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