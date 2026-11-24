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Nintendo Switch 2 Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition restock live updates — all the retailers to check for Black Friday
Could Black Friday bring Zelda Switch 2 restock?
🇺🇸 US retailers:
Amazon
- Zelda Switch 2 console: check stock
- Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
Best Buy
- Zelda Switch 2 console: check stock
- Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
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🇬🇧 UK retailers:
Amazon
- Zelda Switch 2 console: check stock
Smyths Toys
- Zelda Switch 2 console: check stock
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Latest LIVE updates
The demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition remains high. The Ocarina of Time remake has launched, and millions of gamers have rolled credits by now (including yours truly), but finding Zelda Switch 2 restock is even harder than defeating Ganondorf.
It's Black Friday week, and the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals offer savings on games, accessories and console bundles, but if a Zelda-themed Switch 2 is at the top of your seasonal shopping list, then you've come to the right place.
To be clear, no Zelda Switch 2 restocks are confirmed right now, but I'm tracking availability across all major retailers just in case more stock appears to mark the seasonal sales event. Below are all the retailer links you need to check and the latest live updates as we hunt for Zelda Switch 2 restocks.
Zelda Switch 2 console restock
- Amazon: check stock
- Target: check stock
- Walmart: check stock
- Best Buy: check stock
- GameStop: check stock
- Nintendo: check stock
Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller restock
- Amazon: check stock
- Walmart: check stock
- Best Buy: check stock
- Target: check stock
- GameStop: check stock
- Nintendo: check stock
Zelda Switch 2 console restock — U.K.
- Amazon: check stock
- Smyths Toys: check stock
- John Lewis: check stock
- Nintendo: check stock
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide and have been tracking restocks of hard-to-buy gaming items for more than six years, from the PS5 launch to the Zelda Switch 2, and everything in between. I know how to win the restock game, and I'm bringing you all my knowledge in this live blog.
Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
An disappointing (but unsurprising) stock check update!
Okay, so I've checked through all the major retailers we're tracking for Zelda Switch 2 restock, and you probably won't be shocked to hear that the situation is pretty bleak. There is no sign of any stock across all retailers. The console remains "sold out," but Nintendo given indications it's looking to restock the limited edition hardware, so let's hope the situation changes, and remember that stock could appear any time.
Could Black Friday bring Zelda Switch 2 restock?
Good morning! Welcome back to Tom's Guide's live coverage of Zelda Switch 2 restocks. We're hoping that Black Friday will bring fresh chances to score this limited edition Zelda-themed Switch 2 console, so without wasting time, let's get down to tracking! My first retailer stock check report (of many) is coming up very shortly...
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