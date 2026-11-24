The demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition remains high. The Ocarina of Time remake has launched, and millions of gamers have rolled credits by now (including yours truly), but finding Zelda Switch 2 restock is even harder than defeating Ganondorf.

It's Black Friday week, and the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals offer savings on games, accessories and console bundles, but if a Zelda-themed Switch 2 is at the top of your seasonal shopping list, then you've come to the right place.

To be clear, no Zelda Switch 2 restocks are confirmed right now, but I'm tracking availability across all major retailers just in case more stock appears to mark the seasonal sales event. Below are all the retailer links you need to check and the latest live updates as we hunt for Zelda Switch 2 restocks.

Zelda Switch 2 console restock

Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller restock

Zelda Switch 2 console restock — U.K.