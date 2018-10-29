Get the New OnePlus 6T for Half Off

There's a new Android flagship on the market and unlike other premium phones, the OnePlus 6T won't leave a hole in your wallet.

The latest phone from OnePlus is a highly affordable Android smartphone with lightning-fast performance, impressive cameras, and a head-turning price tag that starts at $549. There are three configurations of the phone: 6GB/128GB for $549, 8GB/128GB for $579, and 8GB/256GB for $629. For the first time, OnePlus is offering its phone through a carrier in the U.S., though T-Mobile is only offering the mid-tier 8GB/128GB model.

With a select trade-in at T-Mobile, you can get the new OnePlus 6T for $0 down and $11.67/month over a 24-month span. That amounts to $280 for OnePlus' new smartphone. According to OnePlus, 30 phones are eligible for the trade-in deal, including devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, LG and Motorola.

The OnePlus 6T is the first flagship phone in the U.S. to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a dual-lens rear shooter with a 16-megapixel and 20-MP lens and a 20-MP front-facing lens. We took the phone for a full spin and found that apps load smoothly and quickly. And though it sounds gimmicky, its in-display fingerprint sensor is fast and convenient.

The phone is a T-Mobile exclusive and will go on sale Nov. 1, although if you live near New York, you can pick it up now at the Times Square T-Mobile store.