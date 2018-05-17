Call of Duty Black Ops 4: What We Know So Far

New year, new Call of Duty, and this year's installment is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Activision, the game's publisher, hasn't announced everything about Black Ops 4, but we now know when the game will release, on which platforms you can play it, and that it's leaving out one of its usual modes of play..

(Image credit: Activision)

Who is developing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4?

Black Ops 4 is in development at Treyarch. That's the developer that handled the first three COD games under the Black Ops mantle, including ones in the Cold War and two future-based games. It's also consistent with the three-year development cycle that the series is on, with Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch all taking turns.

When will Black Ops 4 release?

The game is slated to release on October 12, 2018.

What systems will Black Ops 4 be on?

Activision has announced that Treyarch is developing the game for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There's no word of a rumored port for the Nintendo Switch, but there's still time to announce that.

What's the single player story about?

Bad news, friend. Treyarch confirmed to Polygon that there will be no single player campaign. Instead, the game will focus on multiplayer, zombie and battle royale modes.

Tell me about the new modes.

Battle royale is the new mode, and we still don't know much about it. But it's coming in following the immense success of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite. Treyarch said it will include land, air and sea battles, which seems to confirm vehicles, and will include characters from past Black Ops games.

The zombie mode is returning from previous games with three unique missions taking place in different time periods. They're co-op focused, but you can play alone with bots. Zombie mode will also feature seasonal events to change things up.

Is it stylized in Roman numerals?

Um... about that. Past Blops games have had Roman numerals for their numbers (II, III, etc.). It appears that the official title for this game will be Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. That's right, one extra "I." The correct numeral would be "IV," but clearly they've gone in a different direction here. The logo was first seen on a hat worn by Houston Rockets guard James Harden, along with an all-camo jacket and pants.