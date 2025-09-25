<a id="elk-8f633d17-9842-4ad0-8c58-16c89f809216"></a><h2 id="good-morning-2">&#12362;&#12399;&#12424;&#12358; (good morning)</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="61b9fd79-462d-4080-899a-35bbf34ce02d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Tc5FJGHnLfWbxUnQL7qpUc" name="ROG Xbox Ally" alt="ROG Xbox Ally" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Tc5FJGHnLfWbxUnQL7qpUc.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="9c474dbf-3c0b-4b88-8acd-4f605c6bb2a7">Welcome to the live blog! If you're just waking up and need to stay silent (as to not wake your significant other) or maybe you're working and need a less distracting way to stay up-to-date, I'm your silent reporter providing to-the-second coverage of everything that gets announced!</p><p>One thing that seems to be most likely (based on what I'm hearing) is a price announcement for the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/gaming/handheld-gaming/rog-xbox-ally-hands-on-review">ROG Xbox Ally</a>. I tested it back at <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/gaming/best-of-gamescom-2025-the-top-7-gadgets-and-games-we-couldnt-stop-playing">Gamescom 2025</a>, and was subsequently blown away by how much extra performance a streamlined version of Windows 11 can actually bring.</p><p>But one thing that's made me nervous is one question: how much is it going to cost? Microsoft's hesitancy to tell us gave me pause, but we may finally get a number.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>