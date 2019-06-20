Amazon Launches 'Off-to-College' Store Ahead of Prime Day

June is turning out to be a busy month for Amazon. Not only are we weeks away from the start of Amazon Prime Day 2019, but we're also in the early stages of back-to-school season.

Yes, even though many students are still in school, back-to-school season usually kicks off mid-to-late June. For that reason, Amazon today launched an Off to College store with deals on all things dorm- and college-related.

Naturally, it helps if you have a Prime Student account. A Prime Student account gives you many of the same perks that a traditional Prime membership includes, but at half the cost. Moreover, students get a free 6-month trial membership instead of just 30 days. After your 6-month trial is up, students just pay $59/year for Prime Student.

Amazon regularly offers exclusive deals for its Prime Student members. In the past, they've taken $15 off orders of $40 or more and even offered its current-gen Echo Dot for as little as $5.

So far, the best deal we see in Amazon's Off to College store is 60% off on Logitech devices. (This sale is actually available to everyone and not just Prime Student members). However, Amazon has teased some upcoming deals for the summer. They include:

We expect the hub to offer better deals as the summer progresses and as back-to-school sales take off.