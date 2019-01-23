Apple’s AirPods 2 Really Are Coming Soon (Yes, Really)

It’s been more than two years since Apple released AirPods, and the completely wireless earbuds are still selling like hotcakes even at full price. We’ve been hearing for months that a new pair is on the way, and a new report indicates that AirPods 2 could debut in the first half of this year.

Rumors about a second-gen set of AirPods have been swirling since the original pair launched in December 2016. According to DigiTimes, which has a mixed track record when it comes to accurately pegging Apple product releases, AirPods 2 are due out soon. The outlet cites sources inside rigid-flex printed circuit board suppliers, which make parts for wearables (including AirPods).

The site offered no other details about what features the second-gen AirPods might offer (or how much they will cost), but previous rumors indicate that Apple is doubling down on the health potential of wearable devices with biometric sensors. Other wireless earbuds from companies such as Jabra sport heart sensors and accelerometers for more accurate workout-tracking, and Apple may add similar features to AirPods 2.

Another rumor we previously heard from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is that this year’s AirPods will come in a redesigned case that can be wirelessly charged. The AirPods themselves will still charge within the case.

It’s unclear if Apple will host an event to unveil AirPods 2, or if the company will fold the announcement in with other new products due out this year (the long-awaited AirPower charging mat, perhaps?). Stay tuned.