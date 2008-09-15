Flight Stewards Voice Concerns Over Porn on the Plane

If you’re a frequent flier, chances are you’ve seen a few couples endeavour to join the mile high club only to be busted by a flight attendant. However, now that WiFi access is coming to planes, flight attendants figure they have one more thing to worry about.
According to a report in Bloomberg, airlines planning to deploy in-flight WiFi have received numerous complaints from both flight attendants and passengers. David Roscow, a spokesperson for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said the union raised the issue with management but have yet to make without making a formal request for filters
Unfortunately, it might not be as easy to block porn as airlines think. Taking into account the fact that when you’re traveling on a plane you’re free to bring your laptop, MP3 player (the contents of which are generally not questioned after you pass security) and any books and magazines you want it seems like a storm in a teacup to all of a sudden be worried about what passengers are doing with their laptops on the plane.
As Ars Technica was all too quick to point out, even if certain sites were blocked on in-flight wireless networks, there’s nothing to stop passengers from watching DVDs on their laptops and so, nothing to stop them watching their entire porn collection on the plane if they wanted to. This, coupled with the fact that if airlines or service providers start blocking websites or flagging particular words, they may have to regulate all content viewed on the plane makes it a very sticky subject to broach.
Let's make a rule that defines acceptable conduct rather than try to make a firewall barrier to those that would try and break it.
Because the kid sitting behind the porn watcher could be watching too. I don't really care what people watch in their privacy but out in public people have to be more careful. The line of what's acceptable and what's not varies with every individual and is therefore easy to cross.
I think the porn issue is the least of the worries. Other stuff like hacking using the airplane's network or getting into other people's laptops I think is far more important.
I'm sorry but this is just too much , I'm rolling on the floor here.
In my opinion even if they do manage to remove all porn from airplanes they should also hire old ladies or something as flight attendants otherwise even that might be enough for some people to find themselves in sticky situations, especially if the outfit is rather skimpy . :))
I was surfing the net and came across the word "Porn" next to "flight steward" so I clicked to settle into my daily routine of "me" time. Needless to say, I was very disappointed to see only a picture of a jumbo jet. I'd rather have seen a jumbo woman.
A very dissatisfied customer, John Wilkes Booth NM
*Clicks the 'X' button.
Planes are a public place, so more strict rules apply to them.
Haven't you ever thought why smoking isn't allowed on planes? Nothing wrong with smoking, rigth?