NordVPN is throwing in 4 months free cover alongside Amazon gift cards in Tom's Guide-exclusive deal

NordVPN's free Amazon gift card offer was already a killer deal – but that deal has gotten even better.

The provider has thrown in four free months of VPN protection, in a deal that is exclusive to Tom's Guide and our friends at TechRadar.

You can now protect your data online with the best VPN out there for 28 months at a great price and get your hands on a free Amazon voucher worth up to $50 – if you're curious as to why we rate it #1, check out our NordVPN review.

All two-year NordVPN plans come with the extra months and all except NordVPN Basic include a free Amazon gift card.

The gift cards will be delivered to you between 31 and 50 days after purchase, which unfortunately means you'll miss out on Amazon Prime Day.

All NordVPN plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. But if you decide the VPN isn't for you, then you won't qualify for a voucher.

In the US, free Amazon gift cards are included with NordVPN Plus, NordVPN Complete, and NordVPN Prime plans. $20, $40, and $50 gift cards are available.

The exclusive deal, with extra months, is also live for subscribers in the UK, Canada, and Australia and finishes on July 10.

US NordVPN Amazon gift card deals

NordVPN Plus: $20 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE



NordVPN combines speed, privacy, and features, and that's why it's our #1 rated VPN.



What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking, including Netflix

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Complete: $40 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE



NordVPN Complete is the next tier up from NordVPN Plus, but it's not NordVPN's complete package.



What you'll get...



• All NordVPN Plus features

• 1TB of encrypted cloud storage

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• $40 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 28 months protection for $4.62 per month ($129.36 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Prime: $50 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE



NordVPN Prime is NordVPN's ultimate cybersecurity offering. Only available in the US, it includes everything NordVPN has to offer.



What you'll get...



• All NordVPN features from previous plans

• NordProtect identity theft protection

• Up to $1 million in ID theft insurance

• Up to $100k in cyber extortion insurance

• Credit & Dark Web monitoring

• Dedicated case manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• $50 Amazon gift card (for a limited time)

• 28 months of protection for $6.33 per month ($177.36 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Basic: get four extra months of protection for FREE



NordVPN Basic is a top-rated, affordable VPN. It's a great all-rounder and our #1 VPN provider.



What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking

• Post-quantum encryption

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for $2.91 per month ($81.36 up front pre-tax)

All three tiers of gift cards are on offer in the US and every plan listed here comes with four free extra months of VPN protection.

The NordVPN Plus plan gets you a $20 Amazon gift card. The two-year plan works out at $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front pre-tax).

The NordVPN Complete plan comes with a $40 Amazon gift card. The two-year plan is $4.62 per month ($129.36 up front pre-tax).

The NordVPN Prime plan includes the most generous NordVPN offering – a $50 Amazon gift card. The two-year plan comes to $6.33 per month ($177.36 up front pre-tax).

NordVPN Basic doesn't come with a free Amazon gift card, but there's still four free months of protection and this offer makes the plan very affordable. The two-year plan is $2.91 per month ($81.36 up front pre-tax).

Canadian NordVPN Amazon gift card deals

NordVPN Plus: CA$20 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE



NordVPN Plus is our #1 rated VPN for Canadians.



What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking, including Disney+

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for CA$4.88 per month (CA$136.56 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Complete: CA$40 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE



In Canada, NordVPN Complete is the next tier up from NordVPN Plus.



What you'll get...



• All NordVPN Plus features

• 1TB of encrypted cloud storage

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• CA$40 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 28 months protection for CA$5.99 per month (CA$167.76 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Ultra: CA$50 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE This is Canada's top NordVPN plan. It offers everything NordVPN Prime does – with the excpetion of NordProtect.



What you'll get... • All NordVPN Plus and Complete features

• Incogni data removal service

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• CA$50 Amazon gift card (for a limited time)

• 28 months of protection for CA$7.71 per month (CA$215.76 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Basic: get 4 extra months of protection for FREE



If you're after NordVPN at an affordable price, consider NordVPN Basic.



What you'll get...



• Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking

• Post-quantum encryption

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for CA$3.76 per month (CA$105.36 up front pre-tax)

For Canadians, most of the deals are the same as your US neighbors – with the exception of one.

You'll get a CA$20 Amazon gift card with NordVPN Plus and that'll cost you CA$4.88 per month (CA$136.56 up front pre-tax) for 28 months of cover.

A CA$40 Amazon gift card is included with NordVPN Complete. The two-year deal, plus four extra months, equates to CA$5.99 per month (CA$167.76 up front pre-tax).

In Canada, NordVPN's most premium plan is NordVPN Ultra. This deal costs CA$7.71 per month (CA$215.76 up front pre-tax) and gets you a CA$50 Amazon gift card plus four free months.

NordVPN Basic will set you back CA$3.76 per month (CA$105.36 up front pre-tax) but there's no gift card.

Australian NordVPN Amazon gift card deals

NordVPN Plus: AU$20 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE NordVPN Plus is the best VPN for Australian. Check it out if you want speed, security, and streaming capabilities. What you get... • Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking, including 10Play

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• AU$20 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 28 months of protection for AU$5.65 per month (AU$158.16 up front pre-tax).

NordVPN Complete: AU$40 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE



NordVPN Complete is Australia's top-tier NordVPN plan, and you'll get a little bit more than NordVPN Plus. What you'll get... • All NordVPN Plus features

• 1TB of encrypted cloud storage

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• AU$40 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 28 months of protection for AU$6.93 per month (AU$194.16 up front pre-tax).

NordVPN Basic: get 4 extra months of protection for FREE NordVPN Basic is NordVPN's entry level plan in Australia. What you'll get... • Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking

• Post-quantum encryption

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for AU$4.36 per month (AU$122.16 up front pre-tax)

Only two deals in Australia will see you receive free Amazon gift cards, but all two-year plans come with four extra months.

NordVPN Plus includes a AU$20 Amazon gift card and the two-year deal costs AU$5.65 per month (AU$158.16 up front pre-tax).

An Amazon gift card worth AU$40 is the most you'll get in Australia. This comes with NordVPN Complete, with the plan costing AU$6.93 per month (AU$194.16 up front pre-tax).

For those not interested in a free Amazon gift card, NordVPN Basic is AU$4.36 per month (AU$122.16 up front pre-tax) for 28 months of VPN protection.

UK NordVPN Amazon gift card deals

NordVPN Plus: free £20 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE For UK subscribers looking for a VPN, NordVPN Plus is our recommendation. It's a great all-rounder and our #1 rated VPN. What you'll get... • Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking, including BBCiPlayer

• Post-quantum encryption

• Threat Protection Pro

• NordPass password manager

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• £20 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 28 months of protection for £2.99 per month (£83.76 up front pre-tax).

NordVPN Ultimate: free £50 Amazon gift card + 4 months FREE We jump straight to NordVPN Ultimate in the UK. It's the most complete NordVPN plan on offer in the country. What you'll get... • All NordVPN Plus features

• 1TB of encrypted cloud storage

• Up to £5,000 in scam loss and ID theft cyber insurance

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• £50 Amazon gift card (for a limited time only)

• 28 months of protection for £4.62 per month (£129.36 up front pre-tax)

NordVPN Basic: get 4 extra months of protection for FREE NordVPN Basic is NordVPN's entry level plan in the UK. It's fast, protects your privacy, and you can't go wrong. What you'll get... • Protection for up to 10 devices

• Speeds of 950 Mbps+

• Streaming service unblocking

• Post-quantum encryption

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• 28 months protection for £2.31 per month (£64.56 up front pre-tax)

Like Australia, the UK only has two NordVPN deals that come with free Amazon gift cards – but, again, all come with four free months extra protection.

NordVPN Plus offers a £20 Amazon gift card. The two-year deal costs £2.99 per month (£83.76 up front pre-tax).

NordVPN Ultimate is the most comprehensive NordVPN plan available in the UK. It costs £4.62 per month (£129.36 up front pre-tax) and includes a £50 Amazon gift card.

NordVPN Basic is the cheapest UK deal. 28 months of protection is £2.31 per month (£64.56 up front pre-tax), but there's no Amazon gift card.

NordVPN is notorious for having an array of plans and prices and these differ between regions. For a detailed breakdown of everything the provider offers, check out our NordVPN pricing and plans guide.

All the bells and whistles

When you subscribe to NordVPN, you're not just getting some free cash – you're getting a great VPN too.

It's the best VPN overall and one of the fastest VPNs out there, hitting speeds of over 950 Mbps in our testing.

NordVPN is one of the best streaming VPNs and it had no trouble unblocking any of the streaming sites we tested it with. Whether you want to access US Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, or 10Play, NordVPN has you covered.

Up to 10 devices can be protected on one plan and all of them are secured with best-in-class privacy and security – including post-quantum encryption.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

NordVPN Plus, and above, plans come with NordPass, one of the best password managers.

They also include Threat Protection Pro (TPP). TPP is the best VPN malware protection and will help protect your device from malware and scams.

NordVPN Complete adds 1TB of encrypted cloud storage, while NordVPN Prime is the best of the best when it comes to NordVPN plans.

It's only available in the US, but you'll benefit from NordProtect. NordProtect offers up to $1 million in cyber insurance, $100k in cyber extortion protection, a dedicated case manager, plus credit and dark web data monitoring.

For Canadian users, NordVPN Ultra includes everything except NordProtect. Instead you can begin to delete your data from the lists of data brokers thanks to the inclusion of the Incogni data removal service.

In the UK, NordVPN Ultimate includes everything except NordProtect. Instead you'll be provided with up to £5,000 in cyber insurance to cover scam loss and ID theft recovery.